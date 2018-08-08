Taylor Wimpey : War hero remembered at new development

Date: Thursday 09 August 2018

To honour the bravery of Michael Robbins, a soldier who lost his life on Inglis Barracks 30 years ago, Taylor Wimpey and Marengo Communications have announced that one of the new roads at the North Thames' regions Millbrook Park development in Mill Hill will be called Michael Robbins Way. On Monday 30th July, Michael's family was amongst the first to see the new road name during an unveiling ceremony at the development.

Alongside Michael's family, guests included deputy Lord Lieutenant Michael Russell, who kindly said few words, a representative from Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and representatives from Marengo Communications. The commemoration event began at the Millbrook Park Project Office with drinks and nibbles before attendees were invited to see the unveiling of Michael Robbins Way. Michael's mother, Cindy Dennis, was also presented with a regimental flag during the ceremony.

Jack Costello, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, commented: 'Reflecting and celebrating the history of the communities in which we build is really important to us. We were honoured to invite Michael Robbins' family to Millbrook Park to watch the reveal of the new road name. I'm glad that we have been able to express our gratitude for Michael's bravery - it's the very least we could do to say thank you.'

Commenting on the ceremony Keith Hurford, Millbrook Park Project Director, said: 'We're so pleased that Michael Robbins' family enjoyed the special ceremony and I'm sure they will treasure this for years to come. It's wonderful that Michael's memory can live on at Millbrook Park, with generations upon generations learning about his incredible bravery.'