Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Taylor Wimpey    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY (TW.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Taylor Wimpey : War hero remembered at new development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Date: Thursday 09 August 2018

To honour the bravery of Michael Robbins, a soldier who lost his life on Inglis Barracks 30 years ago, Taylor Wimpey and Marengo Communications have announced that one of the new roads at the North Thames' regions Millbrook Park development in Mill Hill will be called Michael Robbins Way. On Monday 30th July, Michael's family was amongst the first to see the new road name during an unveiling ceremony at the development.

Alongside Michael's family, guests included deputy Lord Lieutenant Michael Russell, who kindly said few words, a representative from Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and representatives from Marengo Communications. The commemoration event began at the Millbrook Park Project Office with drinks and nibbles before attendees were invited to see the unveiling of Michael Robbins Way. Michael's mother, Cindy Dennis, was also presented with a regimental flag during the ceremony.

Jack Costello, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, commented: 'Reflecting and celebrating the history of the communities in which we build is really important to us. We were honoured to invite Michael Robbins' family to Millbrook Park to watch the reveal of the new road name. I'm glad that we have been able to express our gratitude for Michael's bravery - it's the very least we could do to say thank you.'

Commenting on the ceremony Keith Hurford, Millbrook Park Project Director, said: 'We're so pleased that Michael Robbins' family enjoyed the special ceremony and I'm sure they will treasure this for years to come. It's wonderful that Michael's memory can live on at Millbrook Park, with generations upon generations learning about his incredible bravery.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 08:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAYLOR WIMPEY
10:02aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We bring summer fun to Leybourne Chase
PU
10:02aTAYLOR WIMPEY : War hero remembered at new development
PU
08/02TAYLOR WIMPEY : Norfolk junior football club receives sponsorship
PU
08/02TAYLOR WIMPEY : Our donation supports football trophy presentation
PU
08/02TAYLOR WIMPEY : We teach children at local primary school about site safety
PU
07/31TAYLOR WIMPEY : outlook on track, UK housing market seen stable
RE
07/31TAYLOR WIMPEY : Half year results – 31 July 2018
PU
07/31TAYLOR WIMPEY : Half year results Announcement
PU
07/31TAYLOR WIMPEY : Half-year results
CO
07/26TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Taylor Wimpey Plc ADR (TWODY) CEO Pete Redfern on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
07/31Taylor Wimpey Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Taylor Wimpey reports 1H results 
05/16Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/30Taylor Wimpey's (TWODF) CEO Peter Redfern on AGM Trading Update Call (Transcr.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 123 M
EBIT 2018 884 M
Net income 2018 698 M
Finance 2018 551 M
Yield 2018 8,90%
P/E ratio 2018 8,18
P/E ratio 2019 7,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 5 657 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Chairman
Jennie Daly Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director
James John Jordan Secretary, Director & Group Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY-15.99%7 329
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-9.28%23 405
D.R. HORTON-13.28%16 508
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-9.70%11 425
PERSIMMON-9.31%9 968
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-16.45%8 346
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.