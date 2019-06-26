Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to announce our 2019 NHBC Pride in the Job Award winners

Date: Wednesday 26 June 2019

The 2019 National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award winners have recently been announced and 66 of our Site Managers have been recognised for their commitment to building high quality homes for our customers.

Pete Redfern, Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey said: 'Our customers rightly expect that their homes are professionally built and free from defects, and we are focused on ensuring that we provide homes of the highest quality. Our Site Managers and their teams are instrumental in delivering homes that are right first time and we are extremely proud of the achievements of our Pride in the Job Quality Award winners.'

Pride in the Job is the only UK-wide awards scheme that recognises the significant contribution of Site Managers who achieve the highest standards in new home construction. Over 16,000 Site Managers from around the UK were considered for this year's awards and there were 450 winners.

The next stage is the competition's regional events which take place in the autumn before the Supreme Awards Gala, which will be held in London in January 2020.