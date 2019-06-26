Log in
TAYLOR WIMPEY

(TW.)
Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to announce our 2019 NHBC Pride in the Job Award winners

06/26/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Date: Wednesday 26 June 2019

The 2019 National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award winners have recently been announced and 66 of our Site Managers have been recognised for their commitment to building high quality homes for our customers.

Pete Redfern, Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey said: 'Our customers rightly expect that their homes are professionally built and free from defects, and we are focused on ensuring that we provide homes of the highest quality. Our Site Managers and their teams are instrumental in delivering homes that are right first time and we are extremely proud of the achievements of our Pride in the Job Quality Award winners.'

Pride in the Job is the only UK-wide awards scheme that recognises the significant contribution of Site Managers who achieve the highest standards in new home construction. Over 16,000 Site Managers from around the UK were considered for this year's awards and there were 450 winners.

The next stage is the competition's regional events which take place in the autumn before the Supreme Awards Gala, which will be held in London in January 2020.


Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 14:51:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 148 M
EBIT 2019 847 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Finance 2019 646 M
Yield 2019 11,6%
P/E ratio 2019 7,57
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 5 113 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,89  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Chairman
Jennie Daly Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director
James John Jordan Secretary, Director & Group Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY14.42%6 813
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-8.69%20 106
D.R. HORTON22.82%16 147
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD12.47%11 094
PULTEGROUP20.74%8 782
PERSIMMON0.75%7 870
