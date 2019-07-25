Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to donate £500 to young carers in Andover

Date: Thursday 25 July 2019

Our West London team is proud to have provided a £500 donation to Andover Young Carers to enable the charity to provide it's young people with well-earnt summer trips.

Andover Young Carers has been raising awareness and providing support for young carers in Andover and surrounding areas since 2000. Through work with local schools, engagement with statutory agencies and other local organisations, the charity ensures that the needs of young carers are recognised and met.

Thanks to our donation, the support group in Andover will be able to take their young carers on fun activities across Hampshire this year. Some of the summer trips the charity is currently planning include Bournemouth Beach and Aquarium and Bucklebury Farm Park.

Jill Baines, Charity Executive at Andover Young Carers, said: 'We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. Being able to provide off site activities for our young people is vital in the summer months, for whom six weeks without the support of their school and friends, can be a long time. Our young carers are thrilled with the donation and are looking forward to the summer holidays.'

Gemma Bibby, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West London said: 'Taylor Wimpey West London is proud to be able to support Andover Young Carers with funding towards their summer trips. It is an honour to be able to give back to the community and it means a great deal to us that we can contribute to giving young carers the chance to spend time with friends and have fun.'