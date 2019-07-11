Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to donate £500 towards the Shifnal Carnival

Date: Thursday 11 July 2019

Shifnal Carnival has proudly announced that our North Midlands team supported this year's event with a £500 donation towards the floats, live music, food as well as first aid and insurance.

The carnival, which took place on Saturday 29th June, was supported by our North Midlands team as well as other local businesses in the area. Local residents met at Admirals Close and travelled through Shifnal with the carnival, ending at the Village Hall.

From live music and fresh buffet-food, to float judging and crowning the carnival Queen, there was plenty for residents to get involved with, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy a day full of Shifnal colour and culture.

Commenting on the support received from Taylor Wimpey, Sarah Richards, from Shifnal Carnival, said: 'Everyone who's helped to organise this year's carnival is over the moon with Taylor Wimpey's contribution. There's so much you need to prepare ahead of a big event and the £500 sponsorship boost has helped us massively. Taylor Wimpey's support means a lot to not only us but the local residents of Shifnal town too.'

Carl Cooke, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: 'We are proud to have supported Shifnal Carnival this year with a £500 donation. The annual carnival brings the people of Shifnal together to enjoy a day of celebration.

'The work we do is a lot more than building high-quality homes and it's lovely to know that our contribution can help make a difference to the local communities and causes in which we build our homes in.'