Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to sponsor young Welsh ice skater Mollie Mai

Date: Thursday 05 September 2019

Young ice skater, Mollie Mai, has recently received a sponsorship boost from our South Wales team towards skates, competition fees, outfits and coaching.

Mollie Mai, 12, has been ice skating for four years and is currently a dance ice skater competing all over the United Kingdom. From hard work and dedication to the sport, last year Mollie came 11th in the British Solo Ice Dance Championships and is hoping to go further this year.

The Sales and Marketing Director at South Wales, Sara Taylor, approached Mollie's mother regarding a sponsorship after she came across Helen's plea for support on social media.

Commenting on the support and donation from Taylor Wimpey South Wales, Helen said 'Both Mollie and myself would like to say a massive thank you for the donation from Taylor Wimpey. We are thrilled by the support we have received and the funding ensures that Mollie has everything she needs to be able to compete and train. It is wonderful to be able to watch your children become so passionate and dedicated to something, and with the support from local organisations, Mollie can continue to grow as an ice skater.'

Sara Taylor, said: 'When I saw Helen's plea to support her daughter, I knew it was something Taylor Wimpey could help with. We're committed to making a positive contribution in the communities in which we build and we're proud to be able to support Mollie with the start of her career and make an impact on her future. We wish Mollie all the luck for this year and for the rest of her career.'