Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to support Maldon food festival

Date: Thursday 05 September 2019

Our East London team is helping Essex foodies enjoy great locally-sourced food, thanks to a £2,000 donation to Maldon Oyster and Seafood Festival.

Taking place on the 8th September, the festival is a celebration of all things seafood, set against the backdrop of the River Blackwater and its iconic barges. Now in its second year, Maldon Oyster and Seafood Festival is made possible by donations such as the one from our East London team.

Eleanor Taylor, founder and director of Maldon Oyster and Seafood Festival, said: 'We're so grateful for this kind donation from Taylor Wimpey East London. Our festival celebrates the maritime heritage of Maldon and showcases all of the great food that is available from the Essex coast. We've had lots of interest ahead of September and are so excited to welcome the people of Maldon to our second festival, which would not have been possible without kind donations such as the one from Taylor Wimpey.'

Michael O'Leary, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East London, said: 'It's an absolute pleasure to sponsor Maldon Seafood and Oyster Festival. The work that we do at Taylor Wimpey is about so much more than just building great quality homes - we're committed to giving back to the towns and villages in which we build, especially when it allows the community to celebrate local heritage. We wish the festival the very best of luck for September and hope that everyone has a fantastic time sampling all of the great local food.'