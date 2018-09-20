Log in
News
Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to support Woolmer Forest Lions Club

09/20/2018 | 11:38am CEST

Date: Thursday 20 September 2018

Woolmer Forest Lions Club have been awarded with a £250 donation from our South Thames team after being announced as the latest winners in the the region's monthly donation box scheme. The charitable initiative, which is currently running at its Dukes Quarter development in Bordon, invites visitors to vote for one of three local good causes to receive funding and Woolmer Forest Lions Club received the most nominations throughout July.

Established in 1981, the Woolmer Forest Lions Club aims to support people in the local community. Based in Bordon, members of the club put on a range of events and regular activities for local people to encourage greater integration and provide a support network for the more vulnerable. Any profits made go towards local causes such as schools, scout groups or blood bikers who courier urgent and emergency medical items to those in need. Beyond the Bordon area, the Woolmer Forest Lions Club also support the Lions International and national appeals for emergency aid, such as major earthquakes, flooding and famine.

Richard Balchin, President of the Woolmer Forest Lions Club, said: 'We endeavour to make Bordon a welcoming and friendly place, and the events and activities that we run really help to cement and grow the sense of community. We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation which will help us to continue to support both local residents and national appeals for emergency aid.'

Tina Chalk, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, says: 'The Woolmer Forest Lions Club has been bringing the Bordon community together for years and it was our pleasure to offer them a £250 donation. At Taylor Wimpey we are proud, not only of the new homes we build, but also of the new communities we create and we hope that the new residents of our Dukes Quarter development will also support the events that the Woolmer Forest Lions Club go to so much effort to organise.'

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 09:37:06 UTC
