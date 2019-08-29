Taylor Wimpey : We are proud to support future wheelchair tennis star

Date: Thursday 29 August 2019

We donated £500 to rising wheelchair tennis star Ruben Harris to help further his training. The twelve year old from Hersden was born with clubfoot but developed a passion for the sport in January 2018 and has since taken part in five competitions across the country.

With the support of his parents, Jamie and Lissa, Ruben has excelled in the sport. He regularly attends the National Tennis Centre in London and has recently been chosen to represent the Great Britain South team at the Dan Maskell Team Tennis event at the end of this month. Ruben is also one of seven young people to be selected to join the Lawn Tennis Association's Juniors Futures Potential Programme which aims to play a key role in the development of talented young wheelchair tennis players in the UK.

Our donation will help Ruben to further improve his skills through extra one-to-one coaching sessions. Ruben said of his achievements: 'I have been able to attend regular training at the National Tennis Centre and have had an ex-paralympian, Mark MacCarroll, as my Great Britain coach. He has helped me both on and off the court. It is hard work but nothing worth having ever comes easy.'

Jamie adds: 'The passion Ruben has for wheelchair tennis is clear to see through his game. He lives and breathes tennis! The sport has really helped to improve his self confidence and we're so proud of everything he has achieved. The donation from Taylor Wimpey has enabled us to give Ruben opportunities to further his training and we're looking forward to see him continue to build on his success.'

Jason Stokes, Sales and Marketing Director of Taylor Wimpey South East, said: 'We are proud to be sponsoring such a passionate youngster and it's fantastic to hear of Ruben's progress in this sport. We wish him the best of luck in future competition.'