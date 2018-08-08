Taylor Wimpey : We bring summer fun to Leybourne Chase

Date: Thursday 09 August 2018

Residents of our Leybourne Chase development in West Malling enjoyed a Summer Funday on Saturday 21st July. The event, organised by the Leybourne Chase Residents Association, took place in the walled garden at the development and was supported with a £250 donation from our South Thames team.

This is the fifth time that the Leybourne Chase Residents Association have hosted a summer event for residents and this year saw over 250 people attend. Visitors enjoyed a barbecue along with a host of stalls and games such as 'beat the goalie.'

Marc Hogwood, Chairman of the Leybourne Chase Residents Association, commented: 'This year's Summer Funday was a huge success and it was great to see so many of the residents of Leybourne Chase get together. There is already a great sense of community here and it's events such as this one that help us to continue to grow the relationships we have with our neighbours. We are really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation towards the event, which helped us to make the celebration extra special.'

Louise Adams, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: 'The Leybourne Chase Residents Association are doing a fantastic job of hosting a variety of events to help the growing community at Leybourne Chaseget to know each other. It was our pleasure to make a donation towards the Summer Funday and we hope that the residents had a great time.'