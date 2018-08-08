Log in
Taylor Wimpey : We bring summer fun to Leybourne Chase

08/08/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Date: Thursday 09 August 2018

Residents of our Leybourne Chase development in West Malling enjoyed a Summer Funday on Saturday 21st July. The event, organised by the Leybourne Chase Residents Association, took place in the walled garden at the development and was supported with a £250 donation from our South Thames team.

This is the fifth time that the Leybourne Chase Residents Association have hosted a summer event for residents and this year saw over 250 people attend. Visitors enjoyed a barbecue along with a host of stalls and games such as 'beat the goalie.'

Marc Hogwood, Chairman of the Leybourne Chase Residents Association, commented: 'This year's Summer Funday was a huge success and it was great to see so many of the residents of Leybourne Chase get together. There is already a great sense of community here and it's events such as this one that help us to continue to grow the relationships we have with our neighbours. We are really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation towards the event, which helped us to make the celebration extra special.'

Louise Adams, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: 'The Leybourne Chase Residents Association are doing a fantastic job of hosting a variety of events to help the growing community at Leybourne Chaseget to know each other. It was our pleasure to make a donation towards the Summer Funday and we hope that the residents had a great time.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 08:01:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 123 M
EBIT 2018 884 M
Net income 2018 698 M
Finance 2018 551 M
Yield 2018 8,90%
P/E ratio 2018 8,18
P/E ratio 2019 7,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 5 657 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Chairman
Jennie Daly Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director
James John Jordan Secretary, Director & Group Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY-15.99%7 329
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-9.28%23 405
D.R. HORTON-13.28%16 508
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-9.70%11 425
PERSIMMON-9.31%9 968
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-16.45%8 346
