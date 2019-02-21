Taylor Wimpey : We donate to Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity

Date: Thursday 21 February 2019

London based Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity has received £250 funding from our South Thames team. The donation will go towards a second incubator to care for premature babies with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) - a congenital heart defect that affects around 50% of premature babies. The incubator will be placed at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, which is the largest specialist heart and lung centre in the UK.

Royal Brompton Hospital is the only place in the UK that can treat premature babies with PDA using catheterisation, which is less invasive than the surgical alternative and has a quicker recovery time. In order to be able to help more babies with this condition without the need for surgery, Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity is crowdfunding to try and raise £22,000 for a second incubator. The hospital currently only has one which means that the Paediatric Team must turn away 25-30% of referrals.

Commenting on the support from Taylor Wimpey, Charlotte Coldrey, Community & Events Fundraising Officer at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity, said: 'We could not continue our services without donations like this one from Taylor Wimpey. On behalf of everyone at the hospital, I would like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their support.'

Tina Chalk, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: 'We are proud to have donated £250 to Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity who play such an important role in raising money for vital resources. We wish Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity all the best in achieving their crowdfunding target.'