TAYLOR WIMPEY

TAYLOR WIMPEY

(TW.)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taylor Wimpey : We have donated money to the Wycombe homeless charity

0
09/05/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Date: Thursday 05 September 2019

Our West London team has donated £500 to Wycombe Homeless Connection, a local registered charity that tackles homelessness and provides support to those wanting to rebuild their lives in the area.

The donation has been assigned to the 'personalisation fund', a project designed to give specific, tailored help to clients such as a new pair of sturdy boots for someone so that they can take up a new job on a building site, or pay for a train ticket to a job interview.

James Boultbee, CEO of Homeless Wycombe Connection, said: 'We would like to say a massive 'thank you' to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. The funding we receive ensures that we can continue to support those that are facing housing crisis in our local area. We believe that every homeless individual in High Wycombe has worth and should have the chance of a fresh start, no matter what their situation.'

Gemma Bibby, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West London said: 'We're proud to donate to Wycombe Homeless Connection as we understand the importance of having a place to go which is safe and supportive. It means a great deal to us that we can help the charity to provide those first steps for someone to rebuild their life.


Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:56:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
