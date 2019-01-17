Taylor Wimpey : We sponsor Shipston High School's football kit

Date: Thursday 17 January 2019

Pupils from Shipston High School will be kicking off the new year in a brand new football kit, thanks to a generous £365 donation from our Midlands team. The funding comes as part of our Proud campaign, which shows our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we build new homes.

Stuart Lockwood, PE Teacher at Shipston High School, said: 'We are really grateful to the local Taylor Wimpey team for their generous donation. We pride ourselves on ensuring that we have high quality equipment and training gear to make sure that our pupils have the best shot at performing to their full potential. The students are already making the most of the new kit, and we're confident they're going to excel this year.'

Anne Wallace, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: 'It's lovely to hear that the pupils at Shipston High School are happy with their new kit. Supporting the communities local to our developments is always important to us, and we're proud to be having a positive impact in places such as Shipston-on-Stour. We're delighted that the players are making good use of the new kit, and we wish them the best of luck in future tournaments.'