Taylor Wimpey : We support Welsh sight loss charities with £500 donation

06/13/2019 | 04:29am EDT

Date: Thursday 13 June 2019

Our South Wales team is proud to have recently donated £500 to the Royal National Institute of the Blind Cymru (RNIB) and Guide Dogs Cymru. Each charity has received £250 to help them continue the important work that they do.

Both RNIB Cymru and Guide Dogs Cymru offer practical solutions to an estimated 111,000 people in Wales who face everyday challenges through sight loss. RNIB Cymru is campaigning to break down the barriers faced by blind and partially sighted people and tackle misconceptions, as well as providing a wide range of practical services. Guide Dogs Cymru offers life-changing mobility services to adults, children and young people with sight loss throughout Wales, ensuring that those who are blind and partially sighted can enjoy the same freedom of movement as everyone else.

Commenting on the donation from Taylor Wimpey South Wales, Ansley Workman, Director of RNIB Cymru said: 'We want to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. This will help us continue our work across Wales to break down the barriers that blind and partially sighted people face every day.'

Jonathan Mudd, Head of Guide Dogs Cymru, said: 'Our services enable hundreds of blind and partially sighted people in Wales to lead confident, independent and fulfilling lives, but we know there are many more who could benefit from our support. Donations like this enable us to continue our life-changing work.'

Sara Taylor, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Wales, said: 'We are very proud to offer our support to the RNIB Cymru and Guide Dogs Cymru. Both charities offer vital services for blind and partially-sighted people who require support across Wales and we hope our donation can help to make to make a difference. The work we do is a lot more than just building high-quality homes and it means a great deal to us to be able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:28:04 UTC
