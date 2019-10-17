Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Taylor Wimpey    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY

(TW.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taylor Wimpey : We've joined forces with the British Heart Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:34am EDT

Date: Thursday 17 October 2019

We have entered a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to install public access defibrillators at all of our developments across the country. Over 3,000 of our employees will receive training on how to deliver cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and correctly use a defibrillator during an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Our contractors and operatives who work on the developments will also receive training sessions and we will be donating the defibrillators to local communities when our developments are completed.

Edward Woods, Director of Health, Safety and Environment at Taylor Wimpey, said: 'We are honoured to be involved in this joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation. The statistics surrounding cardiac arrests in the UK are eye-opening and it is extremely important that more people are trained and potentially life-saving defibrillators are provided.

'We are proud not only that our employees and the operatives that work on our sites will be provided with the knowledge and skills to carry out CPR and defibrillation, but also to be donating the defibrillators to local communities to help in the event of an emergency situation.'

Simon Gillespie, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Taylor Wimpey. This new and exciting collaboration will see Taylor Wimpey roll out CPR training to employees, contractors and operatives and make potentially life-saving defibrillators accessible across every one of their building sites in the UK.

'When it comes to a cardiac arrest, every second counts. What makes this partnership so exciting is that Taylor Wimpey will donate the defibrillators to the local community once the building work on their sites is complete. This will leave a lasting legacy which will continue to save lives in the future.'

To find out more about the use of public access defibrillators and the steps to take if you witness a cardiac arrest, visit https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/cpr-training-at-work/defibrillators-for-your-workplace.

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAYLOR WIMPEY
11:34aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We've joined forces with the British Heart Foundation
PU
04:54aBritish mid-caps dip as Brexit mood sours
RE
04:34aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We are proud to support the First ever Cliffe Fest Family Fun Da..
PU
04:34aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We help Rotary Craft Fair raise money for breast cancer appeal
PU
04:34aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We support empowering and educating women of the future
PU
10/16UK stocks retreat as market waits for Brexit deal update
RE
10/15Fund empire of once-star manager Neil Woodford shuts
RE
10/15Neil Woodford sacked as flagship Equity Income Fund to be shut
RE
10/11BREXIT BOUNCE : U.K. Assets Surge on Divorce-Deal Optimism--2nd Update
DJ
10/11Brexit deal hysteria sparks dramatic gains for UK stocks
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 240 M
EBIT 2019 846 M
Net income 2019 672 M
Finance 2019 594 M
Yield 2019 11,1%
P/E ratio 2019 8,03x
P/E ratio 2020 7,92x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 5 356 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 177,79  GBp
Last Close Price 164,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
James John Jordan Secretary, Director & Group Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY20.37%6 874
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.5.60%22 101
D.R. HORTON54.85%19 848
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.40.97%14 035
PULTEGROUP47.10%10 483
PERSIMMON21.04%9 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group