Taylor Wimpey : We've joined forces with the British Heart Foundation

Date: Thursday 17 October 2019

We have entered a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to install public access defibrillators at all of our developments across the country. Over 3,000 of our employees will receive training on how to deliver cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and correctly use a defibrillator during an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Our contractors and operatives who work on the developments will also receive training sessions and we will be donating the defibrillators to local communities when our developments are completed.

Edward Woods, Director of Health, Safety and Environment at Taylor Wimpey, said: 'We are honoured to be involved in this joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation. The statistics surrounding cardiac arrests in the UK are eye-opening and it is extremely important that more people are trained and potentially life-saving defibrillators are provided.

'We are proud not only that our employees and the operatives that work on our sites will be provided with the knowledge and skills to carry out CPR and defibrillation, but also to be donating the defibrillators to local communities to help in the event of an emergency situation.'

Simon Gillespie, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Taylor Wimpey. This new and exciting collaboration will see Taylor Wimpey roll out CPR training to employees, contractors and operatives and make potentially life-saving defibrillators accessible across every one of their building sites in the UK.

'When it comes to a cardiac arrest, every second counts. What makes this partnership so exciting is that Taylor Wimpey will donate the defibrillators to the local community once the building work on their sites is complete. This will leave a lasting legacy which will continue to save lives in the future.'