Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Taylor Wimpey plc    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC

(TW.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/24 07:10:57 am
109.725 GBp   -3.79%
06:41aTAYLOR WIMPEY : cancels dividends, draws down credit as coronavirus hits
RE
02/24TAYLOR WIMPEY : Board and Committee changes
PU
02/21TAYLOR WIMPEY : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taylor Wimpey : cancels dividends, draws down credit as coronavirus hits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 06:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A builder working for Taylor Wimpey builds a roof on an estate in Aylesbury

UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Tuesday it has cancelled its final and special dividends for the year and that it has drawn down 550 million pounds in credit facilities to shield its balance sheet against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which has closed all its construction sites, said its British and Spanish operations have been affected by the government-imposed shut downs.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
06:41aTAYLOR WIMPEY : cancels dividends, draws down credit as coronavirus hits
RE
02/24TAYLOR WIMPEY : Board and Committee changes
PU
02/21TAYLOR WIMPEY : annual earnings release
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds as new virus cases drop, housebuilders..
RE
02/07TAYLOR WIMPEY : We celebrate National Apprenticeship Week
PU
01/22Berkeley's bumper 1 billion pound payout gives UK housebuilders a lift
RE
01/15Persimmon annual sales dented by delayed homes, sees profit in line
RE
01/15TAYLOR WIMPEY : Turnaround effort propels homebuilder Vistry forecast above mark..
RE
01/14EUROPE : LVMH rally boosts European shares ahead of U.S.-China trade deal
RE
01/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE climbs ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 327 M
EBIT 2020 836 M
Net income 2020 662 M
Finance 2020 394 M
Yield 2020 16,3%
P/E ratio 2020 5,65x
P/E ratio 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 3 733 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 219,94  GBp
Last Close Price 114,05  GBp
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 92,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Irene M. Dorner Chairman
Jennie Daly Director & Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director & Director
Katherine Mary Barker Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC-41.03%4 284
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-2.17%14 083
D.R. HORTON, INC.-43.96%11 496
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.31%10 434
PERSIMMON-41.30%5 787
PULTEGROUP, INC.-54.28%5 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group