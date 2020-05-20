TBC Bank Announces 1Q 2020 Consolidated Financial Results:

Profit for the period without COVID-19 impact[1] for 1Q 2020 up by 14.3% YoY to GEL 152.4 million

European Union Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 requires TBC Bank Group PLC to disclose that this announcement contains Inside Information, as defined in that Regulation.

1Q 2020 Highlights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following non-recurring charges were made to the profit and loss statement:

Modifications, in the amount of GEL 30.6 million, related to losses incurred on loans and advances to customers and investments in leases to reflect the decrease in the present value of cash-flows resulting from to the three-months grace period granted to borrowers. The grace periods were granted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Front-loaded, extra сredit loss allowance was created, in the amount of GEL 215.7 million (or GEL 210.9 million for loan сredit loss allowance), to prepare for the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Georgian economy, resulting in an additional 1.7% cost of risk for the first quarter.

1Q 2020 P&L Highlights[2]

Profit for the period without COVID-19 impact amounted to GEL 152.4 million (1Q 2019: GEL 133.3 million)

Reported profit/(loss) for the period amounted to GEL (0) million (1Q 2019: GEL 133.3 million)

Return on average equity (ROE) without COVID-19 impact stood at 22.4% (1Q 2019: 23.8%)

Return on average assets (ROA) without COVID-19 impact stood at 3.3% (1Q 2019: 3.6%)

Pre-provision ROE stood at 28.7% (1Q 2019: 29.7%)

Cost to income of TBC Bank Group PLC stood at 36.5% (1Q 2019: 37.7%)

Standalone cost to income ratio of the Bank [3] was 31.5% (1Q 2019: 34.8%)

was 31.5% (1Q 2019: 34.8%) Cost of risk without the COVID-19 impact stood at 0.9% (1Q 2019: 1.4%)

COVID-19 related cost of risk stood at 1.7% (not annualized)

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 5.1% (1Q 2019: 6.2%)

Risk adjusted net interest margin[4] (NIM) stood at 4.2% (1Q 2019: 4.8%)

Balance Sheet Highlights as of 31 March 2020

Total assets amounted to GEL 20,030.6 million as of 31 March 2020, up by 32.0% YoY

Gross loans and advances to customers stood at GEL 13,929.6 million as of 31 March 2020, up by 34.4% YoY or at 19.6% on a constant currency basis

Net loans to deposits + IFI [5] funding stood at 101.8%, up by 11.3 pp YoY, and Regulatory Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), effective from 30 September 2019, stood at 128.2%

funding stood at 101.8%, up by 11.3 pp YoY, and Regulatory Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), effective from 30 September 2019, stood at 128.2% NPLs were 2.9%, down by 0.4 pp YoY

NPLs coverage ratios stood at 133.8%, or 107.2% with collateral, on 31 March 2020 compared to 100.1% or 110.5% with collateral, as of 31 March 2019

Total customer deposits amounted to GEL 11,209.1 million as of 31 March 2020, up by 22.3% YoY or at 7.8% on constant currency basis

As of 31 March 2020, the Bank's Basel III CET 1, Tier 1 and Total Capital Adequacy Ratios per NBG methodology stood at 9.1%, 12.0% and 16.7% respectively, while minimum eased regulatory requirements amounted to of 6.9%, 8.8%, and 13.3%. respectively

Market Share[6]

Market share by total assets reached 38.4% as of 31 March 2020, up by 1.0 pp YoY

Market share by total loans was 39.4% as of 31 March 2020, up by 1.0 pp YoY

Market share of total deposits reached 39.8% as of 31 March 2020, down by 0.6 pp YoY

1Q 2020 operating highlights

The number of affluent customers reached 90.0 thousand as of 31 March 2020, up by 108% YoY

94% of all transactions were conducted through digital channels (1Q 2019: 92%)

The number of digital transactions amounted to 21.0 million, up by 19.0% YoY, while the number of branch transactions stood at 1.4 million, up by 13.8% YoY

The penetration ratio for internet or mobile banking [7] stood at 48% for 1Q 2020 (1Q 2019: 44%)

stood at 48% for 1Q 2020 (1Q 2019: 44%) The penetration ratio for mobile banking[8] stood at 44% for 1Q 2020 (1Q 2019: 39%)

Additional Information Disclosure

The following materials in connection with TBC PLC's financial results are disclosed on our Investor Relations website on http://tbcbankgroup.com/ under Results Announcement section:

1Q 2020 Results Report

1Q 2020 Results Call Presentation

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

Or

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.4% of loans and 39.8% of non-banking deposits as at 31 March 2020, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

[1] COVID-19 related credit loss allowances and losses from modifications.

[2] Ratios without COVID-19 impact are calculated excluding COVID-19 related credit loss allowances and losses from modifications.

[3] For the ratio calculation all relevant group recurring costs are allocated to the Bank.

[4] Risk adjusted NIM for 1Q 2020 equals NIM adjusted with cost of risk without COVID-19 impact.

[5] International Financial Institutions.

[6] Market share figures are based on data from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG). The NBG includes interbank loans for calculating market share in loans.

[7] Internet or Mobile Banking penetration equals the number of active clients of Internet or Mobile Banking divided by the total number of active clients. Data includes Space figures.

[8] Mobile Banking penetration equals the number of active clients of Mobile Banking divided by the number of total active clients. Data includes Space figures.