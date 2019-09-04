TBC Bank : Apple Pay Coming to TBC Bank's Customers

TBC Bank Group PLC is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, JSC TBC Bank, has launched Apple Pay in Georgia, which is transforming mobile payments in an easy, secure and private way to pay, that is fast and convenient. Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit cards.

Customers of TBC Bank will be able to pay by Apple Pay in Georgia as well as internationally with their Apple devices, wherever contactless payment or Apple Pay is accepted.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of TBC Bank, commented:

'TBC continues to offer its customers innovative products and services. We are proud to integrate our services with Apple Pay, through which our customers can use their Apple devices to make their everyday banking transactions in an easy, secure and private way. This is in line with our strategic priority to develop convenient payments system for our clients and become the leading regional payments provider.'

Cristina Doros, Visa's country manager for the Caucasus region, commented:

'We are excited to welcome Apple Pay in the Caucasus region. Starting with the first Visa payWave launch in CEMEA region in 2009, Georgia has been quickly adopting digital payments, achieving a remarkably high level of penetration and usage. We are positive that the launch of Apple Pay will further boost development of new and innovative payment solutions in Georgia.'

Igor Stepanov, MasterCard's country manager for Georgia and Central Asia, commented:

'MasterCard is a technology leader in a global payment industry. We are committed to deploying the most advanced payments innovations in Georgia and support the country's fast developing digital economy.'

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with an one-time unique dynamic security code.

Customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis and many more places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there is no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device's passcode.

