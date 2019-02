TBC, Georgia's largest retail bank, said profit rose to 437.4 million laris (126.8 million pounds) in the 12 months ended Dec.31 from 359.9 million laris a year earlier.

In a separate statement, the lender's unit, TBC Bank JSC, said it would pay about 1 million laris to Georgia's central bank in relation to an earlier disclosed investigation into certain transactions.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)