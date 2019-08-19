Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TBC Bank Group PLC    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TBC Bank : Group acquires leading Georgian classified e-commerce company My Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 02:52am EDT

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC Group') announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 65% stake in LLC My.ge, the leading classified e-commerce player in Georgia trading under the My.ge Group ('My Group') name.

My Group operates in four online marketplace verticals: automotive, automotive spare parts, consumer-to-consumer ('C2C') and housing. With combined 1.7 million unique monthly visitors, the online traffic of My Group is one of the largest in Georgia. It is the market leader in the automotive, spare parts and C2C verticals, with estimated market shares of approximately 80% in each, while in housing it is a top 2 player with an estimated market share of 30%-40%.

My Group has grown rapidly in recent years, increasing its number of unique visitors by around 20% during the last three years, while its revenue and profit before tax grew by 75% and 88% respectively during the same period. At the end of 2018, the gross assets of My Group stood at GEL 3.3 million, while total revenue and profit before tax for the full year 2018 amounted to GEL 4.0 million and GEL 2.6 million respectively, based on My Group's unaudited management accounts.

My Group was founded in 2002 by brothers Lasha Gigitelashvili and Kakha Gigitelashvili and after almost two decades of growth and diversification, it continues to be managed by these two key individuals. After completion of the transaction, the management team will stay for a minimum of one year and will continue to be actively involved in the development and execution of My Group's strategy.

The acquisition of My Group is an important step in TBC Group's strategy to develop a wide-ranging ecosystem that broadens our relationship with customers and creates strong synergies for the core banking business. The marketplaces of My Group offer obvious synergies for TBC Group's lending, payments and insurance businesses as well as for our recently launched e-businesses, Vendoo and Livo. The experience and know-how of My Group may also be applied in the future in other countries where TBC Group operates.

The shares acquired by TBC Group are sold by Lasha Gigitelashvili and Kakha Gigitelashvili, in a partial sell-down of their respective shareholdings. The consideration for the 65% stake is GEL 19.45 million, implying a valuation of GEL 29.93 million for My Group. The consideration is payable in cash and will be satisfied from TBC Group's existing resources. The transaction is expected to close today. As part of the transaction, TBC Group has also entered into put/call option arrangements in respect of the remaining 35% of My Group that it will not acquire at closing. The other shareholders in My Group will have the ability to put their shares to TBC Group during the first year following closing, and again in certain windows after the third and fifth anniversaries of closing. In addition, if the shareholders are unable to agree on certain key strategic decisions and the put option has not already been exercised, TBC Group will have the ability to exercise a call option over the shares in My Group during certain windows following the third and fifth anniversaries of closing. Should the other shareholders exercise the put option during the first year following closing, then the relevant price will be the price per share as paid at closing (plus a small percentage uplift). In the case of any other exercise of the put or call options, the price will be determined by reference to an agreed formula which is linked to key performance metrics (including revenue, EBITDA and the revenue per active customer of My Group). If the put or call option is exercised, then there are certain transitional provisions intended to assist TBC Group in becoming the sole owner of MyGroup and, in addition, TBC Group would benefit from a 24 month non-compete starting from the exercise of the option.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Group, commented:

'The acquisition of My Group provides a strong acceleration in our ecosystems strategy. It will dramatically increase our digital presence in the Georgian market and provide access to a large number of new customers'.

Lasha Gigitelashvili, Co-Founder of My Group commented:

'We are thrilled to partner with Georgia's largest bank and benefit from their world-class digital capabilities and very strong commitment to the development of ecosystems. I am looking forward to taking My Group to the next level and offering our customers exciting new solutions and services.'

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC Group')

TBC Group is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC Group became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.5% of loans and 41.0% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2019, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 06:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TBC BANK GROUP PLC
02:52aTBC BANK : Group acquires leading Georgian classified e-commerce company My Grou..
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Update on share repurchase programme
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Announces Unaudited 2Q and 1H 2019 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Establishment of Employee Benefit Trust
PU
08/14BANK OF GEORGIA : half-year profit boosted by retail lending
RE
08/14TBC BANK : wins multiple awards from Global Finance Magazine
PU
08/13TBC BANK : Board Changes
PU
08/09TBC BANK : Board Changes
PU
08/02TBC BANK : EBRD to continue cooperation with Georgian TBC Bank
AQ
08/01TBC BANK : and Citibank sign CARTA Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (GEL)
Sales 2019 1 164 M
EBIT 2019 705 M
Net income 2019 495 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 19,8%
P/E ratio 2019 1,41x
P/E ratio 2020 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 715 M
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 64,82  GEL
Last Close Price 13,00  GEL
Spread / Highest target 536%
Spread / Average Target 399%
Spread / Lowest Target 303%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mamuka Khazaradze Chairman
Giorgi Shagidze Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Badri Japaridze Deputy Chairman
Nicholas Enukidze Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC-14.59%867
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.35%336 326
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%267 910
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%244 343
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.67%191 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%184 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group