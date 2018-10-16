Log in
TBC Bank Group PLC

TBC BANK GROUP PLC (TBCG)
10/16 04:09:15 pm
1593 GBp   +0.82%
03:38pTBC BANK : Notification of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
10/01TBC Bank and EIB Sign EUR 30 Million Loan Agreement
09/27TBC BANK : and EIB Sign EUR 30 Million Loan Agreement
TBC Bank : Notification of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/16/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') announces that its consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2018 will be published on Thursday, 15 November 2018.

The management team will host a conference call on the day to discuss the results. Full details of the event will be published in due course.

The results report and investor presentation will be made available at 7 am GMT (11 am GET) on Thursday, 15 November 2018 on our website at www.tbcbankgroup.com.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations Head of Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.3% of loans and 39.5% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2018, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 13:37:13 UTC
