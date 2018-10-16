TBC Bank : Notification of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') announces that its consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2018 will be published on Thursday, 15 November 2018.

The management team will host a conference call on the day to discuss the results. Full details of the event will be published in due course.

The results report and investor presentation will be made available at 7 am GMT (11 am GET) on Thursday, 15 November 2018 on our website at www.tbcbankgroup.com.

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.3% of loans and 39.5% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2018, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.