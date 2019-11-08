Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TBC Bank Group PLC    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TBC Bank : Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:05am EST

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') publishes its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2019 on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at 7.00 am GMT (11.00 am GET).

On the same day at 14.00 (GMT) / 15.00 (CET) / 9.00 (EST), Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO, and Giorgi Shagidze, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start of the call quoting the password 'TBC':

Password:

TBC

UK Toll Free:

0808 109 0700

Standard International Access:

+44 (0) 20 3003 2666

USA Toll Free:

1 866 966 5335

New York New York:

+1 212 999 6659

Russia Toll Free:

8 10 8002 4902044

Moscow:

+7 (8) 495 249 9843

Replay Numbers

Replay Passcode:

0537047

UK Toll Free:

0800 633 8453

Standard International Access:

+44 (0) 20 8196 1998

USA Toll Free:

1 866 583 1035

Russia Toll Free:

8 10 8002 4832044

Moscow:

+7 (8) 495 249 9840

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')
TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.5% of loans and 41.0% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2019, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 10:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TBC BANK GROUP PLC
05:05aTBC BANK : Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Conferenc..
PU
10/31TBC BANK : named World's Best in Mobile Banking
PU
10/15TBC BANK : Notification of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
10/15TBC BANK : and EFSE sign agreement to boost local currency financing for Georgia..
PU
09/30TBC BANK : receives a Trade Finance Award for Excellent Partnership from Commerz..
PU
09/25TBC BANK : announces changes to Board Committees
PU
09/17TBC BANK : Eric Rajendra returns to Board of TBC Bank as Independent Non-Executi..
PU
09/04TBC BANK : Apple Pay Coming to TBC Bank's Customers
PU
08/19TBC BANK : Group acquires leading Georgian classified e-commerce company My Grou..
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Update on share repurchase programme
PU
More news
Financials (GEL)
Sales 2019 1 146 M
EBIT 2019 705 M
Net income 2019 480 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 19,0%
P/E ratio 2019 1,43x
P/E ratio 2020 1,29x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 727 M
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,15  GEL
Last Close Price 13,18  GEL
Spread / Highest target 479%
Spread / Average Target 394%
Spread / Lowest Target 298%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Enukidze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giorgi Shagidze Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Dominic Haag Senior Independent Director
Tsira Kemularia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC-13.40%936
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.57%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.86%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group