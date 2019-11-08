TBC Bank : Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Conference Call

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') publishes its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2019 on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at 7.00 am GMT (11.00 am GET).

On the same day at 14.00 (GMT) / 15.00 (CET) / 9.00 (EST), Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO, and Giorgi Shagidze, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the results.

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.5% of loans and 41.0% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2019, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.