TBC Bank : announces Board changes

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') announces that yesterday it appointed Maria Luisa Cicognani and Tsira Kemularia as Independent Non-Executive Directors. They were both also appointed as Supervisory Board members of TBC PLC's main subsidiary JSC TBC Bank ('the Bank').

Ms Cicognani is the Chairperson of Marc Mobius Investment Trust ('MMIT'), an investment trust managed by Mobius Capital Partners which has announced its intention to list on London Stock Exchange, and was until recently Chairwoman of Moneta Money Bank in Prague. She has held leadership roles at a range of financial institutions including Merrill Lynch, Azimut, Mediobanca and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Ms Kemularia is currently Head of Group Pensions Strategy and Standards, Group Treasury at Shell International Ltd. and a Trustee Director of BG Group Pensions Trustees Ltd. She has held a number of senior finance positions within Shell in the UK, Russia and the Caribbean.

Following the appointment of Ms Cicognani and Ms Kemularia, Stefano Marsaglia and Stephan Wilcke have, with effect from yesterday, stepped down from the TBC PLC Board and the Supervisory Board of the Bank in line with TBC PLC's announcement of 21 March 2018.

Mamuka Khazaradze, Chairman of the Board, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Maria Luisa and Tsira to TBC Bank. Their significant and wide-ranging experience brings further valuable skills and balance to our Board. On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to again thank both Stefano and Stephan for their contributions to TBC Bank. We wish them every success in the future.'

