TBC Bank Group PLC

TBC BANK GROUP PLC (TBCG)
09/11 10:55:00 am
1603.0000 GBp   +2.36%
TBC Bank : announces Board changes

09/11/2018 | 09:37am CEST

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') announces that yesterday it appointed Maria Luisa Cicognani and Tsira Kemularia as Independent Non-Executive Directors. They were both also appointed as Supervisory Board members of TBC PLC's main subsidiary JSC TBC Bank ('the Bank').

Ms Cicognani is the Chairperson of Marc Mobius Investment Trust ('MMIT'), an investment trust managed by Mobius Capital Partners which has announced its intention to list on London Stock Exchange, and was until recently Chairwoman of Moneta Money Bank in Prague. She has held leadership roles at a range of financial institutions including Merrill Lynch, Azimut, Mediobanca and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Ms Kemularia is currently Head of Group Pensions Strategy and Standards, Group Treasury at Shell International Ltd. and a Trustee Director of BG Group Pensions Trustees Ltd. She has held a number of senior finance positions within Shell in the UK, Russia and the Caribbean.

Following the appointment of Ms Cicognani and Ms Kemularia, Stefano Marsaglia and Stephan Wilcke have, with effect from yesterday, stepped down from the TBC PLC Board and the Supervisory Board of the Bank in line with TBC PLC's announcement of 21 March 2018.

Mamuka Khazaradze, Chairman of the Board, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Maria Luisa and Tsira to TBC Bank. Their significant and wide-ranging experience brings further valuable skills and balance to our Board. On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to again thank both Stefano and Stephan for their contributions to TBC Bank. We wish them every success in the future.'

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations Head of Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.3% of loans and 39.5% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2018, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:36:02 UTC
NameTitle
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mamuka Khazaradze Chairman
Giorgi Shagidze Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Badri Japaridze Deputy Chairman
Nicholas Enukidze Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
