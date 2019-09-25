TBC Bank : announces changes to Board Committees

Following the recent appointments of the new independent Non-Executive Directors to the Board of TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') and to the Supervisory Board of TBC PLC's main subsidiary JSC TBC Bank (the 'Bank'), as well as the introduction of 'Mirror Boards' governance structure, TBC PLC announces changes to the membership of TBC PLC Board Committees and the equivalent committees of the Supervisory Board of the Bank, in each case effective from 24 September 2019. The following changes have been made:

Arne Berggren, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Risks, Ethics and Compliance Committee and as a member of Audit Committee.

Tsira Kemularia, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the chairperson of Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.

Nikoloz Enukidze, Independent Non-Executive Chair, left his position as the chairperson of Risk, Ethics and Compliance Committee and as a member of Audit Committee.

Furthermore, Erik Rajendra, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Corporate, Governance and Nomination Committee of TBC PLC. Pending approvals of his appointment by the National Bank of Georgia as a member of the Supervisory Board of JSC TBC Bank, he will also be appointed to the equivalent positions at the equivalent committees of the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.5% of loans and 41.0% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2019, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.