Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TBC Bank Group PLC    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TBC Bank : announces changes to Board Committees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Following the recent appointments of the new independent Non-Executive Directors to the Board of TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') and to the Supervisory Board of TBC PLC's main subsidiary JSC TBC Bank (the 'Bank'), as well as the introduction of 'Mirror Boards' governance structure, TBC PLC announces changes to the membership of TBC PLC Board Committees and the equivalent committees of the Supervisory Board of the Bank, in each case effective from 24 September 2019. The following changes have been made:

  • Arne Berggren, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Risks, Ethics and Compliance Committee and as a member of Audit Committee.
  • Tsira Kemularia, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the chairperson of Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.
  • Nikoloz Enukidze, Independent Non-Executive Chair, left his position as the chairperson of Risk, Ethics and Compliance Committee and as a member of Audit Committee.

Furthermore, Erik Rajendra, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Corporate, Governance and Nomination Committee of TBC PLC. Pending approvals of his appointment by the National Bank of Georgia as a member of the Supervisory Board of JSC TBC Bank, he will also be appointed to the equivalent positions at the equivalent committees of the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')
TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.5% of loans and 41.0% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2019, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 16:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TBC BANK GROUP PLC
12:03pTBC BANK : announces changes to Board Committees
PU
09/17TBC BANK : Eric Rajendra returns to Board of TBC Bank as Independent Non-Executi..
PU
09/04TBC BANK : Apple Pay Coming to TBC Bank's Customers
PU
08/19TBC BANK : Group acquires leading Georgian classified e-commerce company My Grou..
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Update on share repurchase programme
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Announces Unaudited 2Q and 1H 2019 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
08/15TBC BANK : Establishment of Employee Benefit Trust
PU
08/14BANK OF GEORGIA : half-year profit boosted by retail lending
RE
08/14TBC BANK : wins multiple awards from Global Finance Magazine
PU
08/13TBC BANK : Board Changes
PU
More news
Financials (GEL)
Sales 2019 1 152 M
EBIT 2019 705 M
Net income 2019 480 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 19,3%
P/E ratio 2019 1,39x
P/E ratio 2020 1,26x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 707 M
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 62,29  GEL
Last Close Price 12,86  GEL
Spread / Highest target 466%
Spread / Average Target 384%
Spread / Lowest Target 308%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Enukidze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giorgi Shagidze Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Dominic Haag Senior Independent Director
Tsira Kemularia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC-15.51%882
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%375 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.45%269 382
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 397
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%191 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group