Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TBC Bank Group PLC    TBCG   GB00BYT18307

TBC BANK GROUP PLC

(TBCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TBC Bank : has launched banking operations in Uzbekistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:19am EDT

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, JSCB TBC Bank has launched its banking operations in Uzbekistan, initially in a pilot mode for 'friends and family', and plans to extend its services to the broader population in August 2020.

In line with our asset-light and highly digitalized strategy, we will be serving our customers mainly through our online platform, Space, while our smart, next generation branches will be used primarily for client relationship purposes. The first pilot branch has already opened.

This year we will be targeting retail customers with the following products:

  • Current and savings accounts;
  • Cash loans and salary backed loans;
  • Cards, mobile banking, money transfers and transactional capabilities (eg. P2P transactions, utility payments); and
  • Point-of-sale consumer finance.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC PLC, commented: 'The launch of banking operations in Uzbekistan is a very significant step in TBC PLC's international expansion and is an integral part of our digitally-led growth strategy. We are excited and full of enthusiasm to make our contribution towards the development of the banking sector in Uzbekistan and to offer cutting-edge banking solutions to the Uzbek population.'

Sandro Rtveladze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank in Uzbekistan, commented: 'I am delighted to announce the launch of our banking operations in Uzbekistan. Since obtaining a banking license in April 2020, we have completed all the remaining operational and regulatory milestones, and we are now ready to move into a closed Beta testing process, allowing us to serve external customers in a 'by invitation only' mode. We plan to offer our services to the wider public sometime in August. '

For further enquiries, please contact:
Director of International Media and Investor Relations
Zoltan Szalai

Or

Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')
TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.4% of loans and 39.8% of non-banking deposits as of 31 March 2020, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Disclaimer

TBC Bank Group plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TBC BANK GROUP PLC
02:19aTBC BANK : has launched banking operations in Uzbekistan
PU
06/08TBC BANK : EBRD has named TBC Bank as the “Most Active Issuing Bank in Geo..
PU
05/20TBC BANK : Announces 1Q 2020 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
04/16TBC BANK : Forthcoming Q1 2020 Results, Investor Call
PU
04/07TBC BANK : and Citi sign a $67 million trade finance facility
PU
04/03TBC BANK : Further update on COVID-19
PU
03/23TBC BANK : and OPEC Fund sign a $50 million trade finance loan agreement
PU
03/18TBC BANK : Contingency planning – COVID-19
PU
03/12TBC BANK : Plans to Launch its Neobank ?Space? in Germany
PU
03/11TBC BANK : Annual Partners' Day 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 129 M - -
Net income 2020 347 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 487 M 601 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 7 654
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TBC Bank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TBC BANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 60,49 GEL
Last Close Price 8,93 GEL
Spread / Highest target 738%
Spread / Average Target 577%
Spread / Lowest Target 354%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Enukidze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giorgi Shagidze Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Dominic Haag Senior Independent Director
Tsira Kemularia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TBC BANK GROUP PLC-31.31%601
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.27%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group