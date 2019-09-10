Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TC Energy Corp    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORP

(TRP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbridge investors cheer Mainline overhaul despite Canadian producer protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 12:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Enbridge Tower on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton

CALGARY, Alberta/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc plan to overhaul contracts on its Mainline pipeline system has outraged many Canadian shippers but is cheered by investors who see monetizing existing infrastructure as a safer bet than trying to build new pipelines.

The Mainline is North America's largest pipeline network, transporting nearly 3 million barrels per day, or 70%, of crude from western Canada to the U.S. Midwest.

Many shippers opposed say Enbridge is abusing its market power and the changes will hurt Canadian producers by imposing unfair terms and tolls. The proposed revamp comes at a time when export pipeline capacity is so constrained the Alberta government has curtailed production to support crude prices.

Regulatory hurdles and well-organized environmental opposition are clogging up North American pipeline projects. Enbridge is facing U.S. court challenges on its aging Line 3 and Line 5 pipelines, and delays dog the proposed government-owned Trans Mountain expansion and TC Energy's Keystone XL.

Contracting out the Mainline would be a smart move to lock in revenue while the Trans Mountain (TMX) and Keystone XL (KXL) projects are still uncertain, investors said. If those projects go ahead and the Mainline remains a so-called "common carrier" system relying on monthly nominations, it could see volumes dip.

"Under scenarios in which KXL is going to be built and TMX, the Mainline is going to be the pipe of last resort," said Ryan Bushell, president of Newhaven Asset Management, which holds shares in Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

"Given how hard it is getting (new pipelines) done, Enbridge should be able to contract the Mainline out as they see fit."

Enbridge proposes switching to long-term fixed-volume contracts instead of monthly nominations on 90% of Mainline capacity in 2021 when its current tolling arrangement expires.

OPEN SEASON DISPUTE

The Mainline contributes 30% of Enbridge's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, according to the latest quarterly report.

"We are confident that Mainline contracting is supported by shippers representing a majority of our volumes," Enbridge spokesman Jesse Semko said, adding the company makes decisions in the best interest of customers and shareholders.

The company launched a two-month open season to solicit bids for capacity on Aug. 2. Since then, some of Canada's biggest producers, including Canadian Natural and Suncor Energy, have complained about the plan and dozens of shippers wrote to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) last week about whether it should intervene in the open season.

Some shippers argue the Mainline should remain a common carrier pipeline open to all customers, as legislated in Canada's 1949 Pipelines Act. Other shippers and investors say it is Enbridge's asset to monetize as it wants.

A number of investors also own shares in Canadian oil producers.

"If you're Enbridge, why wouldn't you try to make this as profitable for you as possible? I'm rooting for (any compromise) to be bended toward Enbridge, just because it's relatively more important to them," said Bruce Campbell, chairman of Campbell, Lee & Ross, which holds Enbridge and Suncor.

Enbridge has already lowered oil-shipping requirements on the Mainline contracts by two-thirds. The move came after smaller producers complained they would struggle to meet the initial volume requirements.

Enbridge shares have gained 8% year-to-date, and Newhaven's Bushell said they would be stronger if not for ongoing uncertainty about Line 3 and Line 5 legal challenges. Rival TC Energy is up 39% over the same period.

GMP FirstEnergy analysts said so far the dispute over the Mainline changes had not impacted Enbridge stocks.

"When you're investing in a utility, you're looking for contracted revenue and therefore contracted cash flow. As an investor from the Enbridge perspective, we like it," said Stephen Kallir, vice-president of investments at BlueSky Equities.

(Reporting by Nia Williams and Rod Nickel; Editing by Denny Thomas and Marguerita Choy)

By Nia Williams and Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD 4.05% 33.92 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
ENBRIDGE INC 0.77% 45.67 Delayed Quote.6.70%
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION -1.13% 46.42 Delayed Quote.24.95%
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION 1.31% 64.3 Delayed Quote.13.27%
LME NICKEL CASH 2.26% 17895 End-of-day quote.71.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 63.46 Delayed Quote.13.89%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 2.74% 40.43 Delayed Quote.2.62%
TC ENERGY CORP -0.46% 67.06 Delayed Quote.38.15%
TMX GROUP LTD -0.99% 117.91 Delayed Quote.68.61%
WTI 0.12% 58.35 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TC ENERGY CORP
12:09pEnbridge investors cheer Mainline overhaul despite Canadian producer protests
RE
08/30TC ENERGY : Nebraska opponents of Keystone XL ask court to rehear case
AQ
08/27Mexico Reaches Deal With Pipeline Operators on Gas Delivery Contracts -- 2nd ..
DJ
08/27TC ENERGY : Mexico declares renegotiated gas pipeline contracts will save billio..
AQ
08/24Keystone Pipeline Approval Upheld -- WSJ
DJ
08/23TC ENERGY : Nebraska Court Approves Keystone XL Pipeline
DJ
08/23TC ENERGY : applauds Nebraska court victory over opponents of Keystone XL pipeli..
AQ
08/23TC ENERGY : Nebraska court upholds state's approval of pipeline path
AQ
08/23TC ENERGY : Nebraska Supreme Court Affirms Keystone XL route approval
AQ
08/09Canada's Inter Pipeline confirms it received takeover bid, but not in talks t..
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 14 051 M
EBIT 2019 7 032 M
Net income 2019 4 008 M
Debt 2019 44 075 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 7,61x
EV / Sales2020 7,78x
Capitalization 62 833 M
Chart TC ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 69,70  CAD
Last Close Price 67,36  CAD
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell K. Girling President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald R. Marchand CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Steven Barry Jackson Independent Director
Kevin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ENERGY CORP38.15%47 775
ENBRIDGE INC6.70%69 710
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.12%63 043
KINDER MORGAN INC32.70%46 204
MPLX LP-4.92%30 917
ONEOK36.55%30 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group