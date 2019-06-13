Log in
TC Energy to present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

06/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – Don Marchand, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York, NY on June 18, 2019.

A copy of the presentation slides will be available at TCEnergy.com/investors/events prior to the presentation on the day of the event.

TC Energy and its affiliates deliver the energy millions of people rely on every day to power their lives and fuel industry. We are not only focused on what we do, but how we do it – guided by core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,000 people are committed to sustainably developing and operating pipeline, power generation and energy storage facilities across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TCEnergy.com and connect with us on social media to learn more.

Media Enquiries:
Warren Beddow
403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Investor & Analyst Enquiries:
David Moneta / Duane Alexander
403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 14 347 M
EBIT 2019 6 769 M
Net income 2019 3 789 M
Debt 2019 49 912 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
P/E ratio 2020 16,36
EV / Sales 2019 7,77x
EV / Sales 2020 7,53x
Capitalization 61 536 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 65,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell K. Girling President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald R. Marchand CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Steven Barry Jackson Independent Director
Kevin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ENERGY CORP33.89%44 879
ENBRIDGE INC8.94%71 355
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.02%61 170
KINDER MORGAN INC32.51%45 592
WILLIAMS COMPANIES23.40%32 560
ONEOK19.46%26 326
