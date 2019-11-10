Log in
Keystone resumes crude oil deliveries

0
11/10/2019 | 03:00pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy) today announced that its Keystone pipeline has returned to service following the approval of its repair and restart plan by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

As part of the restart plan, TC Energy will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure with a gradual increase in the volume of crude oil moving through the system. We are communicating plans to our customers and will continue working closely with them as we begin to return to normal operating conditions.

We appreciate the cooperation and support from local officials, emergency response personnel and commissioners in Walsh County, as well as the landowner who has granted permission to access land for assessment, repair and clean-up activities. We also want to recognize the continued efforts of our crews, contractors and businesses in the community for their around-the-clock support, which has allowed us to respond quickly and safely to this event.

We continue to work closely with PHMSA and the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality as we investigate the cause of the incident and analyze the impacted segment of removed pipe. For more information on our response, visit www.tcenergy.com/incident/edinburg-incident

TC Energy and its affiliates deliver the energy millions of people rely on every day to power their lives and fuel industry. We are not only focused on what we do, but how we do it – guided by core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,000 people are committed to sustainably developing and operating pipeline, power generation and energy storage facilities across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TCEnergy.com and connect with us on social media to learn more.

Media Enquiries:
Terry Cunha
403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Investor & Analyst Enquiries:
David Moneta / Duane Alexander
403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
