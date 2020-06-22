Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TC Energy Corporation    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TC Energy reports results of Conversion Privilege for Series 3 and Series 4 preferred shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy) announced today that 401,590 of its 8,533,405 fixed rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 3 (Series 3 Shares) have been elected for conversion on June 30, 2020, on a one-for-one basis, into floating rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 4 (Series 4 Shares); and 1,865,362 of its 5,466,595 Series 4 Shares have been elected for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Series 3 Shares. As a result of the conversions, TC Energy will have 9,997,177 Series 3 Shares and 4,002,823 Series 4 Shares issued and outstanding.  The Series 3 Shares and Series 4 Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbols TRP.PR.B and TRP.PR.H, respectively.

The Series 3 Shares will pay on a quarterly basis for the five-year period beginning on June 30, 2020, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of TC Energy, a fixed dividend at an annualized rate of 1.694%.

The Series 4 Shares will pay a floating rate quarterly dividend for the five-year period beginning on June 30, 2020, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of TC Energy. The dividend rate for the Series 4 Shares for the first quarterly floating rate period commencing June 30, 2020 to but excluding September 30, 2020 is 1.535% and will be reset every quarter.

Holders of Series 3 Shares and Series 4 Shares will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on June 30, 2025 and every five years thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding. For more information on the terms of, and risks associated with an investment in the Series 3 Shares and the Series 4 Shares, please see the prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2010 which is available on sedar.com or on our website.

About TC Energy
We are a vital part of everyday life – delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens – we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,300 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the Quarterly Report to Shareholders dated April 30, 2020 and the 2019 Annual Report filed under TC Energy's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at  www.sec.gov.

Media Enquiries:
Jaimie Harding / Hejdi Carlsen
403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Investor & Analyst Enquiries:
David Moneta / Hunter Mau
403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/800b7c62-982e-44a9-9abb-c27d08317f1b

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TC ENERGY CORPORATION
12:31pTC Energy reports results of Conversion Privilege for Series 3 and Series 4 p..
GL
06/16TC ENERGY : Trump administration takes Keystone dispute to Supreme Court
AQ
06/11TC ENERGY : Summer Scholars Academy encourages enrollment in science, technology..
AQ
06/11TC Energy Summer Scholars Academy encourages enrollment in science, technolog..
GL
06/01TC ENERGY : provides conversion right and dividend rate notice for Series 3 and ..
AQ
05/28Keystone XL pipeline likely to face delays after U.S. court denies stay
RE
05/25Canada's TC Energy completes Coastal GasLink pipeline stake sale
RE
05/25TC Energy completes partial monetization and project financing transactions f..
GL
05/21TC ENERGY : First piece of disputed Keystone XL pipeline finished
AQ
05/20TC ENERGY : joins pumped hydro power storage project at retired coal mine site
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 274 M 9 795 M 9 795 M
Net income 2020 4 033 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
Net Debt 2020 50 126 M 36 988 M 36 988 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 5,39%
Capitalization 55 763 M 41 045 M 41 148 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 7 305
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TC Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,74 CAD
Last Close Price 59,33 CAD
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell K. Girling President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald R. Marchand Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Independent Director
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-14.21%41 045
ENBRIDGE INC.-17.99%63 112
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-32.17%41 749
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-26.69%35 098
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.97%23 318
MPLX LP-28.20%19 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group