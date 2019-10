--TC Energy Corp. (TRP) began a Keystone pipeline shutdown following a late Tuesday oil spill in North Dakota, Reuters reported. The report said TC didn't specify if the entire route was closed, or just one section.

--The company said it detected a pressure drop on Tuesday night, Reuters reported.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tc-energy-crude-keystone-pipeline/tc-energy-reports-spill-in-north-dakota-shuts-keystone-pipeline-idUSKBN1X92DM

