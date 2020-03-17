TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

website: www.tatchun.com

(Stock Code: 515)

Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") to be held

on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof)

or failing him, the chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at Unit E, 30/F., Tower B, Billion Centre, 1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolution set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated below, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit (Note 4) :

SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

1. To approve the Change of Company Name.

Dated this day of 2020 Signed (Note 5)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote(s) at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such holders may vote at the meeting either personally or by proxy in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled to vote; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting in person or by proxy, then the one of such holders whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member of the Company holding two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if he/she so desires and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Union Registrars Limited at the above address.