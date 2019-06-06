Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  TC Orient Lighting Holdings Ltd    0515   KYG8706E1026

TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LTD

(0515)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TC Orient Lighting : Announcements and Notices - Change of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

website: www.tatchun.com

(Stock Code: 515)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that with effect from 18 June 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company (the ''New HK Branch Share Registrar'') will be changed to:

Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F.

Two Chinachem Exchange Square

338 King's Road

North Point, Hong Kong

Telephone number: (852) 2849 3399

Fax number: (852) 2849 3319

Applications for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should be lodged with Union Registrars Limited with effect from 18 June 2019. Share certificates uncollected on 17 June 2019 may be collected from the New HK Branch Share Registrar from 18 June 2019.

By order of the Board

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited

Zeng Yongguang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Xu Ming, Mr. Guo Jun Hao, Mr. Zeng Yongguang and Mr. Mai Huazhi; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Hongxiang, Mr. Wong Kwok On, Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung and Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam).

Disclaimer

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 12:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDING
08:28aTC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Change of Hong Kong Branch Shar..
PU
06/04TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
05/30TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual Gene..
PU
05/05TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
04/02TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Further Delay in Despatch of Ci..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Rol..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Direct..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Rol..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Director
PU
More news
Chart TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
TC Orient Lighting Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Xiang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Xu Executive Director
Kwok On Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ka Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LTD50.00%0
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%15 850
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS1.40%11 557
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%8 430
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION63.21%6 858
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.-6.45%6 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About