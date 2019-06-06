TC Orient Lighting : Announcements and Notices - Change of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED
達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
website: www.tatchun.com
(Stock Code: 515)
CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND
TRANSFER OFFICE
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that with effect from 18 June 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company (the ''New HK Branch Share Registrar'') will be changed to:
Union Registrars Limited
Suites 3301-04, 33/F.
Two Chinachem Exchange Square
338 King's Road
North Point, Hong Kong
Telephone number: (852) 2849 3399
Fax number: (852) 2849 3319
Applications for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should be lodged with Union Registrars Limited with effect from 18 June 2019. Share certificates uncollected on 17 June 2019 may be collected from the New HK Branch Share Registrar from 18 June 2019.
By order of the Board
TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited
Zeng Yongguang
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 6 June 2019
As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Xu Ming, Mr. Guo Jun Hao, Mr. Zeng Yongguang and Mr. Mai Huazhi; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Hongxiang, Mr. Wong Kwok On, Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung and Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam).
