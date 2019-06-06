TC Orient Lighting : Announcements and Notices - Change of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

website: www.tatchun.com

(Stock Code: 515)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that with effect from 18 June 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company (the ''New HK Branch Share Registrar'') will be changed to:

Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F.

Two Chinachem Exchange Square

338 King's Road

North Point, Hong Kong

Telephone number: (852) 2849 3399

Fax number: (852) 2849 3319

Applications for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should be lodged with Union Registrars Limited with effect from 18 June 2019. Share certificates uncollected on 17 June 2019 may be collected from the New HK Branch Share Registrar from 18 June 2019.

By order of the Board

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited

Zeng Yongguang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Xu Ming, Mr. Guo Jun Hao, Mr. Zeng Yongguang and Mr. Mai Huazhi; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Hongxiang, Mr. Wong Kwok On, Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung and Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam).