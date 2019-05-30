Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  TC Orient Lighting Holdings Ltd    0515   KYG8706E1026

TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LTD

(0515)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TC Orient Lighting : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 05:59am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

website: www.tatchun.com

(Stock Code: 515)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice (the ''AGM Notice'') and the circular (the ''AGM Circular'') of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') both dated 26 April 2019, in respect of the annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 May 2019 (the ''AGM''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by way of poll by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 30 May 2019. The Company's branch share register, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Details of the poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements

856,704,095

0

and the reports of the Directors and auditors of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company for the year ended 31 December 2018

2(A)

To re-elect Mr. Guo Jun Hao as an executive Director

856,704,095

0

(100%)

(0%)

2(B)

To re-elect Mr. Mai Huazhi as an executive Director

856,704,095

0

(100%)

(0%)

2(C)

To re-elect Mr. Wong Kwok On as an independent non-

856,704,095

0

executive Director

(100%)

(0%)

2(D)

To re-elect Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung as an

856,704,095

0

independent non-executive Director

(100%)

(0%)

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

2(E)

To re-elect Mr. Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam) as an

856,704,095

0

independent non-executive Director

(100%)

(0%)

2(F)

To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of

856,704,095

0

Directors

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To approve the re-appointment of HLB Hodgson Impey

856,704,095

0

Cheng Limited as auditors of the Company and to

(100%)

(0%)

authorize the Board to fix their remuneration

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot and

856,704,095

0

issue additional shares of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy-back

856,704,095

0

shares of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors

856,704,095

0

to allot, issue and deal with the shares of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

by the amount of shares bought-back

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,718,236,970 Shares, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on any proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. There were no Shareholders who are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.

By order of the Board

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited

Zeng Yongguang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 May 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Xu Ming, Mr. Guo Jun Hao, Mr. Zeng Yongguang and Mr. Mai Huazhi as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Hongxiang, Mr. Wong Kwok On, Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung and Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam) as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDING
05:59aTC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual Gene..
PU
05/05TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
04/02TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Further Delay in Despatch of Ci..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Rol..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Direct..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Rol..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Director
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Extension of Long Stop Date in ..
PU
2017TC ORIENT LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - Update on (1) Subscriptions of ..
PU
More news
Chart TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
TC Orient Lighting Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Xiang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Xu Executive Director
Kwok On Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ka Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LTD66.67%0
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%14 119
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS2.27%11 745
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%7 921
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION58.45%6 995
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.-2.12%6 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About