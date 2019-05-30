TC Orient Lighting : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting
0
05/30/2019 | 05:59am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED
達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
website: www.tatchun.com
(Stock Code: 515)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the notice (the ''AGM Notice'') and the circular (the ''AGM Circular'') of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') both dated 26 April 2019, in respect of the annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 May 2019 (the ''AGM''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular.
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by way of poll by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 30 May 2019. The Company's branch share register, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Details of the poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited financial statements
856,704,095
0
and the reports of the Directors and auditors of the
(100%)
(0%)
Company for the year ended 31 December 2018
2(A)
To re-elect Mr. Guo Jun Hao as an executive Director
856,704,095
0
(100%)
(0%)
2(B)
To re-elect Mr. Mai Huazhi as an executive Director
856,704,095
0
(100%)
(0%)
2(C)
To re-elect Mr. Wong Kwok On as an independent non-
856,704,095
0
executive Director
(100%)
(0%)
2(D)
To re-elect Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung as an
856,704,095
0
independent non-executive Director
(100%)
(0%)
- 1 -
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
2(E)
To re-elect Mr. Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam) as an
856,704,095
0
independent non-executive Director
(100%)
(0%)
2(F)
To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of
856,704,095
0
Directors
(100%)
(0%)
3.
To approve the re-appointment of HLB Hodgson Impey
856,704,095
0
Cheng Limited as auditors of the Company and to
(100%)
(0%)
authorize the Board to fix their remuneration
4.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot and
856,704,095
0
issue additional shares of the Company
(100%)
(0%)
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy-back
856,704,095
0
shares of the Company
(100%)
(0%)
6.
To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors
856,704,095
0
to allot, issue and deal with the shares of the Company
(100%)
(0%)
by the amount of shares bought-back
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,718,236,970 Shares, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on any proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. There were no Shareholders who are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.
By order of the Board
TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited
Zeng Yongguang
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 30 May 2019
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Xu Ming, Mr. Guo Jun Hao, Mr. Zeng Yongguang and Mr. Mai Huazhi as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Hongxiang, Mr. Wong Kwok On, Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung and Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam) as independent non-executive Directors.
TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:58:02 UTC