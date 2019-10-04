TC Orient Lighting : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities For The Month Ended September 2019
0
10/04/2019 | 04:27am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/09/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
04/10/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00515
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$400,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
4,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$400,000,000.00
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
HK$400,000,000.00
currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
2,718,236,970
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
2,718,236,970
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
option scheme
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
including EGM
during the month
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Exercise Price:
HK$ 2.316*
(05 / 06 / 2006 )
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
1,903,088*
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Exercise Price:
HK$ 1.440*
(05 / 06 / 2006 )
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
6,294,833*
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Exercise Price:
HK$ 0.854*
(05 / 06 / 2006 )
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
22,794,654*
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. Exercise Price:
HK$ 0.178
(19 / 08 / 2016 )
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
1,000,000
Nil
68,000,000
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
month
1. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
as at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of
shares of issuer
new
issued during the
shares of
month pursuant
issuer
thereto
which
may be
issued
pursuant
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of
shares of issuer
new
issued during the
shares of
month pursuant
issuer
thereto
which
may be
issued
pursuant
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed (Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
8.
Consideration
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of
shares of issuer
new
issued during the
shares of
month pursuant
issuer
thereto
which
may be
issued
pursuant
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
10.
Other
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
N/A
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing", insofar applicable, have been fulfilled in relation to the Company and the securities of the Company issued;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
no document is required by the Companies Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies in connection with the issue;
all the definitive documents of title were delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
Remarks (if any):
Pursuant to the share option scheme of the Company (which was adopted on 5 June 2006 and expired on 4 June 2016) and in compliance of the supplementary guidance issued by the Stock Exchange on 5 September 2005, the exercise price of the share options and the number of Shares to be allotted and issued upon full exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the outstanding options have been adjusted, upon completion of the rights issue of the Company. For details of the adjustments to the share options, please refer to the
Company's announcement dated 20 December 2017.
Submitted by: __Mr. Zeng Yongguang_______
Title: __Executive Director__________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
