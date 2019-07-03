Log in
TC Orient Lighting : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended June 2019

0
07/03/2019 | 03:48am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

03/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00515

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

No. of ordinary

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$400,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

4,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$400,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

No. of ordinary

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$400,000,000.00

currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,718,236,970

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

2,718,236,970

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

option scheme

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

including EGM

during the month

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Exercise Price:

HK$ 2.316*

(05 / 06 / 2006 )

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,903,088*

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Exercise Price:

HK$ 1.440*

(05 / 06 / 2006 )

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

6,294,833*

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Exercise Price:

HK$ 0.854*

(05 / 06 / 2006 )

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

22,794,654*

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. Exercise Price:

HK$ 0.178

(19 / 08 / 2016 )

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

69,000,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

month

1. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:47:07 UTC
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About