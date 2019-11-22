Log in
TC Orient Lighting : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

11/22/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

website: www.tatchun.com

(Stock Code: 515)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Unit E, 30/F., Tower B, Billion Centre, 1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to consider, and if thought fit, pass, with or without modifications, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. "THAT:

  1. the authorised share capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from HK$400,000,000.00 divided into 4,000,000,000 shares to HK$1,200,000,000.00 divided into 12,000,000,000 shares by the creation of additional 8,000,000,000 shares of par value of HK$0.10 each; and
  2. any one director of the Company be authorized on behalf of the Company to do all such acts and things and execute and deliver all such documents which he considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the foregoing."

2. To re-elect Mr. Yau Yan Ming Raymond as an executive Director.

By order of the Board

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited

Zeng Yongguang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

Principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Registered Office:

Unit E, 30/F.

Cricket Square

Tower B, Billion Centre

Hutchins Drive

1 Wang Kwong Road

P. O. Box 2681

Kowloon Bay, Kowloon

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Hong Kong

Cayman Islands

Notes:

  1. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint another person(s) as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. In the case of a recognised clearing house, it may authorise such person(s) as it thinks fit to act as its representative(s) at the meeting and vote in its stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  2. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
  3. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof if he so desires and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to have been revoked.
  4. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such holders may vote at the meeting either personally or by proxy in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled to vote; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting in person or by proxy, then the one of such holders whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

  1. As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Zeng Yongguang, Mr. Xu Ming, Mr. Guo Jun Hao, Mr. Mai Huazhi and Mr. Yau Yan Ming Raymond; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Hongxiang, Mr. Wong Kwok On, Mr. Bonathan Wai Ka Cheung and Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam).
  2. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 9 December 2019 to Thursday, 12 December 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote at the EGM. During the closure of the register of members of the Company, no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof), all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019.

Disclaimer

TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
