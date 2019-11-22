TC Orient Lighting : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TC ORIENT LIGHTING HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 進 東 方 照 明 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

website: www.tatchun.com

(Stock Code: 515)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Unit E, 30/F., Tower B, Billion Centre, 1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to consider, and if thought fit, pass, with or without modifications, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. "THAT: