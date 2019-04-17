Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TC Pipelines, LP    TCP

TC PIPELINES, LP

(TCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TC PipeLines, LP to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 11:01am EDT

HOUSTON, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Nathan Brown, president of the General Partner, will discuss the Partnership’s financial results and latest developments in a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. (CT) / 11 a.m. (ET).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 800.377.0758. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live webcast will also be available through the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com or via the following URL: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9940. Slides for the conference call will be posted on the Partnership’s website under “Events and Presentations” prior to the webcast.

A replay of the teleconference will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and until 11 p.m. (CT) and midnight (ET) on May 15, 2019, by calling 800.408.3053, then entering pass code 7453094#.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

Media Inquiries:
Grady Semmens
403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:
Rhonda Amundson
877.290.2772
investor_relations@tcpipelineslp.com 

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d4dfdfe8-2a4c-425d-a598-d997a9db6299

TC_PIPELP_2CPOS_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TC PIPELINES, LP
11:01aTC PipeLines, LP to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 8
GL
02/23TC PIPELINES LP : Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availa..
AQ
02/22TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Avai..
GL
02/21TC PIPELINES LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/21TC PIPELINES LP : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AQ
02/20TC PIPELINES LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/14TC PipeLines, LP Announces Successful Open Season on PNGTS; Records Non-Cash ..
GL
01/31TC PIPELINES LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
01/31TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Result..
GL
01/31TC PIPELINES, LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 506 M
EBIT 2019 341 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 2 008 M
Yield 2019 7,33%
P/E ratio 2019 10,60
P/E ratio 2020 9,99
EV / Sales 2019 9,04x
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
Capitalization 2 569 M
Chart TC PIPELINES, LP
Duration : Period :
TC Pipelines, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TC PIPELINES, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brandon M. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl R. Johannson Chairman
Nathan A. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Controller
John F. Jenkins-Stark Lead Independent Director
Walentin Mirosh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TC PIPELINES, LP12.17%2 569
ENERGY TRANSFER LP16.20%40 208
SNAM17.65%17 625
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP7.34%5 464
DCP MIDSTREAM LP21.74%4 622
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED4.35%1 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About