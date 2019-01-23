TCF Financial : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

The Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF) today declared quarterly cash dividends on TCF’s common shares and 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share is payable on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2019.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35625 per depositary share is payable on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record of the depositary shares, representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, at the close of business on February 15, 2019.

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of September 30, 2018, TCF had $22.9 billion in total assets and 315 bank branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.

