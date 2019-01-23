Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TCF Financial Corporation    TCF

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TCF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TCF Financial : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 07:52pm EST

The Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF) today declared quarterly cash dividends on TCF’s common shares and 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share is payable on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2019.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35625 per depositary share is payable on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record of the depositary shares, representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, at the close of business on February 15, 2019.

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of September 30, 2018, TCF had $22.9 billion in total assets and 315 bank branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
07:52pTCF FINANCIAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
BU
01/15TCF FINANCIAL : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Conference Cal..
BU
2018TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Raises Prime Rate to 5.50 Percent
BU
2018TCF FINANCIAL : Bank and Milwaukee Public Schools Team Up to Keep Kids Warm this..
BU
2018TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Raises Nearly $170,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hos..
AQ
2018TCF FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2018TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Raises Nearly $170,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hos..
BU
2018TCF FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2018TCF FINANCIAL : Provides Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 998 M
EBIT 2018 483 M
Net income 2018 284 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 12,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,53x
Capitalization 3 615 M
Chart TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TCF Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 23,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig R. Dahl Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Jasper Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Brian W. Maass CFO, Treasurer, CIO & Executive Vice President
Tom Butterfield Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William F. Bieber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.19%3 615
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%342 318
BANK OF AMERICA18.06%281 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%278 366
WELLS FARGO8.20%234 703
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.61%228 309
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.