Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TCF Financial Corporation    TCF

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TCF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TCF Financial : Middle Market Provides Tax-Exempt Financing to Support The Blake School in their Campus Improvement Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:34am CEST

TCF Middle Market, a division of TCF National Bank which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF), today announced that it provided tax exempt financing to support The Blake School, a private, nonprofit coeducational, nonsectarian PK-12 college preparatory day school, in its multiyear campus improvement program.

With three campuses located in Hopkins, Minneapolis and Wayzata, Minnesota, The Blake School, now in its second century of operation, offers a rigorous education grounded in shared values: respect, love of learning, integrity, courage and a commitment to pluralism.

“We are excited to work with The Blake School and support their multi-year campus improvement program,” said Jason Quam, vice president, Middle Market at TCF Bank. “The Blake School has a long history of successfully serving families and students in the Twin Cities, and we are proud to support the school through this financing as well as through operational and depository services.”

About TCF Middle Market
TCF Middle Market (TCFMM) is part of the commercial banking division of TCF Bank. TCF has commercial banking offices in Minneapolis, Denver, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Madison. TCFMM provides a full array of banking services to privately held middle market companies and nonprofits throughout the greater Midwest.

TCFMM offers a full array of secured and unsecured senior debt products, plus working capital and owner real estate financing. TCFMM also works closely with TCF’s treasury management, interest rate hedging, international and foreign exchange product areas. TCFMM is a division of TCF National Bank, which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF).

About TCF
TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of June 30, 2018, TCF had $23 billion in total assets and 315 bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.

About The Blake School
Blake is an independent, private, college preparatory school with campuses located in Wayzata (Highcroft Campus), Hopkins (Blake Campus) and Minneapolis, Minnesota (Northrop Campus). The School serves 1,381 students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. A Minnesota nonprofit corporation, Blake was formed through the 1972 merger of Northrop Collegiate School for girls (organized in 1900), Blake School for Boys (organized in 1907) and Highcroft Country Day School (organized in 1958).

Blake provides students with an excellent, academically challenging education in a diverse and supportive community committed to a common set of values. Students are expected to participate in an integrated program of academic, artistic and athletic activities in preparation for college, lifelong learning, community service and lives as responsible world citizens. Blake is served by over 300 full and part-time faculty and staff. Eighty-two percent of faculty hold advanced degrees and have taught for an average of 18 years.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
12:34aTCF FINANCIAL : Middle Market Provides Tax-Exempt Financing to Support The Blake..
BU
09/06TCF FINANCIAL : to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/20TCF FINANCIAL : Named Emerging Partner of the Year by Junior Achievement of the ..
BU
08/14TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07TCF FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/03TCF FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/28TCF FINANCIAL : shares leap after strong Q2 results
AQ
07/27TCF FINANCIAL : shares leap after strong 2Q results
AQ
07/27TCF : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20BY THE NUMBERS : Beating The Market With Dividend Growth Stocks 
07/27TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) CEO Craig Dahl on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
07/27TCF Financial Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27TCF Financial after Q2 EPS beats, additional $150M stock buyback program 
07/27TCF Financial beats by $0.03, beats on net interest income 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 998 M
EBIT 2018 486 M
Net income 2018 282 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 15,17
P/E ratio 2019 13,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,19x
Capitalization 4 281 M
Chart TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TCF Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig R. Dahl Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Jasper Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Brian W. Maass CFO, Treasurer, CIO & Executive Vice President
Tom Butterfield Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William F. Bieber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION24.54%4 281
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%303 942
WELLS FARGO-7.80%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.