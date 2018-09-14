TCF Financial : Middle Market Provides Tax-Exempt Financing to Support The Blake School in their Campus Improvement Program

TCF Middle Market, a division of TCF National Bank which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF), today announced that it provided tax exempt financing to support The Blake School, a private, nonprofit coeducational, nonsectarian PK-12 college preparatory day school, in its multiyear campus improvement program.

With three campuses located in Hopkins, Minneapolis and Wayzata, Minnesota, The Blake School, now in its second century of operation, offers a rigorous education grounded in shared values: respect, love of learning, integrity, courage and a commitment to pluralism.

“We are excited to work with The Blake School and support their multi-year campus improvement program,” said Jason Quam, vice president, Middle Market at TCF Bank. “The Blake School has a long history of successfully serving families and students in the Twin Cities, and we are proud to support the school through this financing as well as through operational and depository services.”

About TCF Middle Market

TCF Middle Market (TCFMM) is part of the commercial banking division of TCF Bank. TCF has commercial banking offices in Minneapolis, Denver, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Madison. TCFMM provides a full array of banking services to privately held middle market companies and nonprofits throughout the greater Midwest.

TCFMM offers a full array of secured and unsecured senior debt products, plus working capital and owner real estate financing. TCFMM also works closely with TCF’s treasury management, interest rate hedging, international and foreign exchange product areas. TCFMM is a division of TCF National Bank, which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF).

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of June 30, 2018, TCF had $23 billion in total assets and 315 bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.

About The Blake School

Blake is an independent, private, college preparatory school with campuses located in Wayzata (Highcroft Campus), Hopkins (Blake Campus) and Minneapolis, Minnesota (Northrop Campus). The School serves 1,381 students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. A Minnesota nonprofit corporation, Blake was formed through the 1972 merger of Northrop Collegiate School for girls (organized in 1900), Blake School for Boys (organized in 1907) and Highcroft Country Day School (organized in 1958).

Blake provides students with an excellent, academically challenging education in a diverse and supportive community committed to a common set of values. Students are expected to participate in an integrated program of academic, artistic and athletic activities in preparation for college, lifelong learning, community service and lives as responsible world citizens. Blake is served by over 300 full and part-time faculty and staff. Eighty-two percent of faculty hold advanced degrees and have taught for an average of 18 years.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006106/en/