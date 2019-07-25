|
TCF Financial : Reports Quarterly Net Income of $90.4 Million, or $0.54 Per Share
07/25/2019 | 08:06am EDT
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.56,(1) excluding 2 cents per share after-tax impact of merger-related expenses
TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF):
Second Quarter Observations
-
Diluted earnings per common share of 54 cents, up 58.8% from the second quarter of 2018; adjusted diluted earnings per common share of 56 cents(1), up 14.3% from the second quarter of 2018
-
Efficiency ratio of 65.11%, down 944 basis points from the second quarter of 2018; adjusted efficiency ratio of 63.95%(1), down 183 basis points from the second quarter of 2018
-
Non-interest expense down 12.9% from the second quarter of 2018; adjusted non-interest expense(1) down 3.1% from the second quarter of 2018
-
Revenue of $363.8 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2018
-
Net interest income consistent with the second quarter of 2018
-
Average interest-earning asset growth of 4.9% from the second quarter of 2018
-
Period-end loans and leases up 3.1% from June 30, 2018; period-end loans and leases excluding auto finance up 10.7%(2) from June 30, 2018
-
Net charge-off rate of 0.29%; net charge-off rate excluding auto finance net charge-offs of 0.19%(1)
-
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 14.27%; return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 15.46%(1); adjusted ROATCE of 16.02%(1)
-
Repurchased 1,324,920 shares of common stock at a cost of $26.5 million during the second quarter of 2019
|
Summary of Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At or For the Quarter Ended
|
|
Change From
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income attributable to TCF
|
|
$
|
90,427
|
|
|
$
|
70,494
|
|
|
$
|
85,652
|
|
|
$
|
86,196
|
|
|
$
|
58,749
|
|
|
28.3
|
|
%
|
|
53.9
|
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
250,324
|
|
|
|
250,907
|
|
|
|
248,888
|
|
|
|
249,121
|
|
|
|
250,799
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
58.8
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
58.8
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets(3)
|
|
|
1.54
|
%
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
1.52
|
%
|
|
|
1.55
|
%
|
|
|
1.08
|
%
|
|
32
|
|
bps
|
|
46
|
|
bps
|
ROACE(3)
|
|
|
14.27
|
|
|
|
11.40
|
|
|
|
14.30
|
|
|
|
14.44
|
|
|
|
9.72
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
|
Adjusted ROACE(1)(3)
|
|
|
14.79
|
|
|
|
12.61
|
|
|
|
14.30
|
|
|
|
14.44
|
|
|
|
14.11
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
ROATCE(1)(3)
|
|
|
15.46
|
|
|
|
12.42
|
|
|
|
15.59
|
|
|
|
15.76
|
|
|
|
10.65
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
Adjusted ROATCE(1)(3)
|
|
|
16.02
|
|
|
|
13.72
|
|
|
|
15.59
|
|
|
|
15.76
|
|
|
|
15.39
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
Net interest margin(3)
|
|
|
4.43
|
|
|
|
4.56
|
|
|
|
4.60
|
|
|
|
4.66
|
|
|
|
4.67
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases(3)
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and other real estate owned
|
|
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
65.11
|
|
|
|
70.70
|
|
|
|
66.30
|
|
|
|
67.41
|
|
|
|
74.55
|
|
|
(559
|
)
|
|
|
(944
|
)
|
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)
|
|
|
63.95
|
|
|
|
68.06
|
|
|
|
66.30
|
|
|
|
67.41
|
|
|
|
65.78
|
|
|
(411
|
)
|
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.
(2) Calculated by subtracting auto finance loans of $1.5 billion and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, from total loans and leases of $19.2 billion and $18.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3) Annualized
TCF Financial Corporation ("TCF" or the "Company") (NYSE: TCF) today reported net income of $90.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $70.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share was 54 cents for the second quarter of 2019 (inclusive of a 2 cents per common share after-tax impact of merger-related expenses), compared with 34 cents for the second quarter of 2018 and 42 cents for the first quarter of 2019 (inclusive of a 4 cents per common share after-tax impact of merger-related expenses). Adjusted diluted earnings per common share was 56 cents for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.3% from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of 21.7% from the first quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).
"We generated strong financial results in the second quarter as we look forward to closing our merger with Chemical Financial Corporation on August 1, 2019," said Craig R. Dahl, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our second quarter performance was highlighted by lower expenses, growth in both average loans and average deposits, stable credit quality and the continuation of our risk reduction strategy. As a result, we continued to demonstrate progress toward our two primary strategic objectives, improving return on capital and lowering the efficiency ratio. In addition, our integration planning activities remain on track to support the combination of Chemical and TCF, and we are excited about bringing together the best of both companies that we believe positions us to deliver value for our shareholders and communities upon completion of the merger."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $250.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, consistent with both the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was 4.43% for the second quarter of 2019, down 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and down 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher average rates on deposits, partially offset by higher average yields on the variable- and adjustable-rate loan portfolios. The decrease in net interest margin from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower average loan and lease yields and higher average rates on deposits. The decreases were also impacted by the partial reinvestment of the auto finance portfolio run-off into the available for sale mortgage-backed debt securities portfolio.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $113.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 0.6%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $6.4 million, or 6.0%, from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a decrease in servicing fee income driven by continued run-off in the auto finance serviced for others portfolio and a decrease in leasing and equipment finance non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in gains on sales of loans. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to increases in gains on sales of loans, card revenue and fees and service charges.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $236.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $35.2 million, or 12.9%, from the second quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $16.2 million, or 6.4%, from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the $32.0 million settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB") and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC") in the second quarter of 2018 and a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense, partially offset by merger-related expenses of $4.2 million. The decrease in non-interest expense from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to decreases in compensation and employee benefits expense and merger-related expenses. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to lower commissions. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to seasonality of payroll taxes. Adjusted non-interest expense was $232.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $7.4 million, or 3.1%, from the second quarter of 2018 and $11.0 million, or 4.5%, from the first quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective income tax rate was 17.0% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 20.9% for the second quarter of 2018 and 22.5% for the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by favorable state tax examination developments.
Credit Quality
Provision for credit losses The provision for credit losses was $13.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 4.7%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $3.4 million, or 34.1%, from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a decrease in the provision for credit losses attributable to the auto finance portfolio, partially offset by increases in the provision for credit losses attributable to the commercial and leasing and equipment finance portfolios. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses attributable to the commercial portfolio, partially offset by decreases in the provision for credit losses attributable to the inventory finance and auto finance portfolios.
Net charge-off rate The annualized net charge-off rate was 0.29% for the second quarter of 2019, up 2 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and down 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The increase from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increased net charge-offs in the commercial portfolio, partially offset by decreased net charge-offs in the auto finance portfolio. The decrease from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to decreased net charge-offs in the auto finance portfolio. The annualized net charge-off rate excluding auto finance net charge-offs was 0.19% for the second quarter of 2019, up 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and down 1 basis point from the first quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).
Over 60-day delinquency rate The over 60-day delinquency rate, excluding non-accrual loans and leases, was 0.14% at June 30, 2019, up 3 basis points from the June 30, 2018 rate and up 2 basis points from the March 31, 2019 rate. The increases from both periods were primarily due to higher delinquencies in the leasing and equipment finance portfolio.
Non-performing assets Non-performing assets, consisting of non-accrual loans and leases and other real estate owned, were $120.0 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $18.8 million, or 18.6%, from June 30, 2018 and a decrease of $1.7 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2019. The increase from June 30, 2018 was primarily due to an increase in consumer real estate non-accrual loans. The decrease from March 31, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in other real estate owned, partially offset by increases in leasing and equipment finance non-accrual loans and leases and consumer real estate non-accrual loans.
Balance Sheet
Average debt securities held to maturity and debt securities available for sale The total average debt securities portfolio was $3.1 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $834.3 million, or 37.1%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $295.1 million, or 10.6%, from the first quarter of 2019. The increases from both periods were primarily due to purchases of available for sale mortgage-backed debt securities, partially offset by sales of available for sale obligations of states and political subdivisions debt securities.
Average loans and leases Average loans and leases were $19.2 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $145.6 million, or 0.8%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $52.9 million, or 0.3%, from the first quarter of 2019. The increase from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in the consumer real estate, inventory finance and commercial loan portfolios, partially offset by run-off of the auto finance portfolio. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to increases in the commercial and inventory finance loan portfolios, partially offset by run-off of the auto finance portfolio. Average loans and leases excluding auto finance loans were $17.7 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 7.7%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $318.3 million, or 1.8%, from the first quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).
Average deposits Average deposits were $18.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $507.2 million, or 2.8%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $127.3 million, or 0.7%, from the first quarter of 2019. The increases from both periods were primarily due to increases in savings account balances, partially offset by decreases in certificates of deposit and money market account balances.
Capital TCF continues to maintain strong capital ratios, with a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.99%. TCF repurchased 1,324,920 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2019 and had the authority to repurchase an additional $51.6 million in aggregate value of shares at June 30, 2019, pursuant to its share repurchase program.
On June 27, 2019 TCF priced $150.0 million of 4.125% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated bank notes due 2029, which closed on July 2, 2019.
If the proposed merger with Chemical Financial Corporation closes as anticipated on August 1, 2019, the combined company Board of Directors intends to declare the third quarter 2019 common and preferred stock dividends on that date for the combined company. These dividends are expected to be payable in the third quarter of 2019.
|
TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of June 30, 2019, TCF had $24.6 billion in total assets and 312 bank branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.
Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act
Any statements contained in this earnings release regarding the outlook for the Company's businesses and their respective markets, such as projections of future performance, targets, guidance, statements of the Company's plans and objectives, forecasts of market trends and other matters are forward-looking statements based on the Company's assumptions and beliefs. Such statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "outlook," "will benefit," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "management believes" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such statements and no assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved. For these statements, TCF claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and we disclaim any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Certain factors could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include the factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors" and any other cautionary statements, written or oral, which may be made or referred to in connection with any such forward-looking statements. Since it is not possible to foresee all such factors, these factors should not be considered as complete or exhaustive.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses the adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROACE, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE, adjusted efficiency ratio, net charge-off rate excluding auto finance net charge-offs, tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets internally to measure performance and believes that these financial measures not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") (i.e. non-GAAP) provide meaningful information to investors that will permit them to assess the Company's capital and ability to withstand unexpected market or economic conditions and to assess the performance of the Company in relation to other banking institutions on the same basis as that applied by management, analysts and banking regulators. TCF adjusts certain results to exclude merger-related expenses and the settlement with the CFPB and the OCC, as management believes it is useful to investors in understanding TCF's business and operating results. In addition, TCF adjusts certain results to exclude auto finance because TCF no longer originates auto finance loans, and therefore management believes it is useful to investors in understanding TCF's business and operating results.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined by GAAP and other entities may calculate them differently than TCF does. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes selected items does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to stockholders.
|
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
555,271
|
|
|
$
|
463,822
|
|
|
$
|
587,057
|
|
|
$
|
569,968
|
|
|
$
|
581,876
|
|
|
$
|
91,449
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
(26,605
|
)
|
|
(4.6
|
)%
|
Investments
|
|
|
105,659
|
|
|
|
103,644
|
|
|
|
91,654
|
|
|
|
80,672
|
|
|
|
95,661
|
|
|
|
2,015
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
9,998
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
|
|
144,919
|
|
|
|
148,024
|
|
|
|
148,852
|
|
|
|
152,881
|
|
|
|
155,962
|
|
|
|
(3,105
|
)
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
|
(11,043
|
)
|
|
(7.1
|
)
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
|
|
3,109,803
|
|
|
|
2,945,342
|
|
|
|
2,470,065
|
|
|
|
2,379,546
|
|
|
|
2,249,784
|
|
|
|
164,461
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
860,019
|
|
|
38.2
|
|
Loans and leases held for sale
|
|
|
74,410
|
|
|
|
64,468
|
|
|
|
90,664
|
|
|
|
114,198
|
|
|
|
291,871
|
|
|
|
9,942
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
(217,461
|
)
|
|
(74.5
|
)
|
Loans and leases:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First mortgage lien
|
|
|
2,472,066
|
|
|
|
2,480,750
|
|
|
|
2,444,380
|
|
|
|
1,960,756
|
|
|
|
1,800,885
|
|
|
|
(8,684
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
671,181
|
|
|
37.3
|
|
Junior lien
|
|
|
2,821,099
|
|
|
|
2,872,807
|
|
|
|
2,965,960
|
|
|
|
2,940,701
|
|
|
|
2,830,029
|
|
|
|
(51,708
|
)
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
|
(8,930
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Total consumer real estate
|
|
|
5,293,165
|
|
|
|
5,353,557
|
|
|
|
5,410,340
|
|
|
|
4,901,457
|
|
|
|
4,630,914
|
|
|
|
(60,392
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
662,251
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
4,185,811
|
|
|
|
3,884,106
|
|
|
|
3,851,303
|
|
|
|
3,741,164
|
|
|
|
3,706,401
|
|
|
|
301,705
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
479,410
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
Leasing and equipment finance
|
|
|
4,826,785
|
|
|
|
4,674,309
|
|
|
|
4,699,740
|
|
|
|
4,601,887
|
|
|
|
4,648,049
|
|
|
|
152,476
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
178,736
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
Inventory finance
|
|
|
3,404,214
|
|
|
|
3,749,146
|
|
|
|
3,107,356
|
|
|
|
2,880,404
|
|
|
|
3,005,165
|
|
|
|
(344,932
|
)
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
|
|
399,049
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
Auto finance
|
|
|
1,456,138
|
|
|
|
1,704,614
|
|
|
|
1,982,277
|
|
|
|
2,275,134
|
|
|
|
2,603,260
|
|
|
|
(248,476
|
)
|
|
(14.6
|
)
|
|
|
(1,147,122
|
)
|
|
(44.1
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
18,341
|
|
|
|
17,943
|
|
|
|
21,295
|
|
|
|
21,107
|
|
|
|
20,957
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
(2,616
|
)
|
|
(12.5
|
)
|
Total loans and leases
|
|
|
19,184,454
|
|
|
|
19,383,675
|
|
|
|
19,072,311
|
|
|
|
18,421,153
|
|
|
|
18,614,746
|
|
|
|
(199,221
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
569,708
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
|
(146,503
|
)
|
|
|
(147,972
|
)
|
|
|
(157,446
|
)
|
|
|
(160,621
|
)
|
|
|
(165,619
|
)
|
|
|
1,469
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
19,116
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
Net loans and leases
|
|
|
19,037,951
|
|
|
|
19,235,703
|
|
|
|
18,914,865
|
|
|
|
18,260,532
|
|
|
|
18,449,127
|
|
|
|
(197,752
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
588,824
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
432,751
|
|
|
|
429,711
|
|
|
|
427,534
|
|
|
|
429,648
|
|
|
|
430,956
|
|
|
|
3,040
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Goodwill, net
|
|
|
154,757
|
|
|
|
154,757
|
|
|
|
154,757
|
|
|
|
154,757
|
|
|
|
154,757
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,011,309
|
|
|
|
873,244
|
|
|
|
814,164
|
|
|
|
762,583
|
|
|
|
774,468
|
|
|
|
138,065
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
|
236,841
|
|
|
30.6
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
24,626,830
|
|
|
$
|
24,418,715
|
|
|
$
|
23,699,612
|
|
|
$
|
22,904,785
|
|
|
$
|
23,184,462
|
|
|
$
|
208,115
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,442,368
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
|
$
|
6,544,470
|
|
|
$
|
6,621,261
|
|
|
$
|
6,381,327
|
|
|
$
|
6,382,667
|
|
|
$
|
6,408,174
|
|
|
$
|
(76,791
|
)
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
|
$
|
136,296
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
6,519,587
|
|
|
|
6,442,544
|
|
|
|
6,122,257
|
|
|
|
5,737,144
|
|
|
|
5,570,979
|
|
|
|
77,043
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
948,608
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
Money market
|
|
|
1,443,003
|
|
|
|
1,468,308
|
|
|
|
1,609,422
|
|
|
|
1,504,952
|
|
|
|
1,562,008
|
|
|
|
(25,305
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
|
(119,005
|
)
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
4,605,327
|
|
|
|
4,491,998
|
|
|
|
4,790,680
|
|
|
|
4,871,748
|
|
|
|
4,822,112
|
|
|
|
113,329
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
(216,785
|
)
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
19,112,387
|
|
|
|
19,024,111
|
|
|
|
18,903,686
|
|
|
|
18,496,511
|
|
|
|
18,363,273
|
|
|
|
88,276
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
749,114
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
350,764
|
|
|
|
355,992
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,324
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
|
(5,228
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
|
350,003
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
1,617,531
|
|
|
|
1,411,426
|
|
|
|
1,449,472
|
|
|
|
1,171,541
|
|
|
|
1,554,569
|
|
|
|
206,105
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
|
62,962
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Total borrowings
|
|
|
1,968,295
|
|
|
|
1,767,418
|
|
|
|
1,449,472
|
|
|
|
1,173,865
|
|
|
|
1,555,330
|
|
|
|
200,877
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
412,965
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
835,630
|
|
|
|
981,341
|
|
|
|
790,194
|
|
|
|
706,397
|
|
|
|
761,281
|
|
|
|
(145,711
|
)
|
|
(14.8
|
)
|
|
|
74,349
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
21,916,312
|
|
|
|
21,772,870
|
|
|
|
21,143,352
|
|
|
|
20,376,773
|
|
|
|
20,679,884
|
|
|
|
143,442
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
1,236,428
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
169,302
|
|
|
|
169,302
|
|
|
|
169,302
|
|
|
|
169,302
|
|
|
|
169,302
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
1,731
|
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
868,001
|
|
|
|
875,797
|
|
|
|
885,089
|
|
|
|
882,321
|
|
|
|
877,364
|
|
|
|
(7,796
|
)
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
|
(9,363
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions
|
|
|
1,874,308
|
|
|
|
1,810,701
|
|
|
|
1,766,994
|
|
|
|
1,708,410
|
|
|
|
1,649,449
|
|
|
|
63,607
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
224,859
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
37,334
|
|
|
|
5,481
|
|
|
|
(33,138
|
)
|
|
|
(65,259
|
)
|
|
|
(52,811
|
)
|
|
|
31,853
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
90,145
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
Treasury stock at cost and other
|
|
|
(265,016
|
)
|
|
|
(246,621
|
)
|
|
|
(252,182
|
)
|
|
|
(189,652
|
)
|
|
|
(164,107
|
)
|
|
|
(18,395
|
)
|
|
(7.5
|
)
|
|
|
(100,909
|
)
|
|
(61.5
|
)
|
Total TCF Financial Corporation stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,685,660
|
|
|
|
2,616,393
|
|
|
|
2,537,801
|
|
|
|
2,506,858
|
|
|
|
2,480,932
|
|
|
|
69,267
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
204,728
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
|
|
|
24,858
|
|
|
|
29,452
|
|
|
|
18,459
|
|
|
|
21,154
|
|
|
|
23,646
|
|
|
|
(4,594
|
)
|
|
(15.6
|
)
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
2,710,518
|
|
|
|
2,645,845
|
|
|
|
2,556,260
|
|
|
|
2,528,012
|
|
|
|
2,504,578
|
|
|
|
64,673
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
205,940
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
24,626,830
|
|
|
$
|
24,418,715
|
|
|
$
|
23,699,612
|
|
|
$
|
22,904,785
|
|
|
$
|
23,184,462
|
|
|
$
|
208,115
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,442,368
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N.M. Not Meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Change From
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases
|
|
$
|
279,447
|
|
$
|
279,594
|
|
$
|
270,804
|
|
$
|
264,678
|
|
$
|
269,280
|
|
$
|
(147
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
$
|
10,167
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
|
|
22,325
|
|
|
18,815
|
|
|
17,097
|
|
|
14,838
|
|
|
12,516
|
|
|
3,510
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
9,809
|
|
|
78.4
|
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
988
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
72.7
|
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
(7.4
|
)
|
Loans held for sale and other
|
|
|
4,247
|
|
|
4,301
|
|
|
4,631
|
|
|
6,678
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
306,943
|
|
|
303,245
|
|
|
293,497
|
|
|
287,182
|
|
|
286,323
|
|
|
3,698
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
20,620
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
40,542
|
|
|
37,480
|
|
|
33,315
|
|
|
27,335
|
|
|
23,953
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
16,589
|
|
|
69.3
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
16,077
|
|
|
14,858
|
|
|
11,294
|
|
|
10,726
|
|
|
11,571
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
4,506
|
|
|
38.9
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
56,619
|
|
|
52,338
|
|
|
44,609
|
|
|
38,061
|
|
|
35,524
|
|
|
4,281
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
21,095
|
|
|
59.4
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
250,324
|
|
|
250,907
|
|
|
248,888
|
|
|
249,121
|
|
|
250,799
|
|
|
(583
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(475
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
13,569
|
|
|
10,122
|
|
|
18,894
|
|
|
2,270
|
|
|
14,236
|
|
|
3,447
|
|
|
34.1
|
|
|
|
(667
|
)
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
236,755
|
|
|
240,785
|
|
|
229,994
|
|
|
246,851
|
|
|
236,563
|
|
|
(4,030
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and equipment finance
|
|
|
42,126
|
|
|
41,139
|
|
|
55,311
|
|
|
45,045
|
|
|
42,904
|
|
|
987
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
(778
|
)
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
Fees and service charges
|
|
|
32,477
|
|
|
31,324
|
|
|
36,206
|
|
|
32,574
|
|
|
32,670
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
(193
|
)
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Card revenue
|
|
|
15,632
|
|
|
14,243
|
|
|
15,078
|
|
|
15,065
|
|
|
14,962
|
|
|
1,389
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
670
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
ATM revenue
|
|
|
4,863
|
|
|
4,440
|
|
|
5,054
|
|
|
5,053
|
|
|
4,933
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
Gains on sales of loans, net
|
|
|
10,828
|
|
|
7,972
|
|
|
8,419
|
|
|
8,764
|
|
|
7,192
|
|
|
2,856
|
|
|
35.8
|
|
|
|
3,636
|
|
|
50.6
|
|
Servicing fee income
|
|
|
4,523
|
|
|
5,110
|
|
|
5,523
|
|
|
6,032
|
|
|
7,484
|
|
|
(587
|
)
|
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
|
(2,961
|
)
|
|
(39.6
|
)
|
Gains (losses) on debt securities, net
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
136.4
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,936
|
|
|
2,347
|
|
|
2,375
|
|
|
3,818
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
|
(411
|
)
|
|
(17.5
|
)
|
|
|
(1,998
|
)
|
|
(50.8
|
)
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
113,451
|
|
|
107,026
|
|
|
128,133
|
|
|
116,445
|
|
|
114,103
|
|
|
6,425
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
(652
|
)
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
|
|
114,369
|
|
|
121,557
|
|
|
129,521
|
|
|
123,127
|
|
|
120,575
|
|
|
(7,188
|
)
|
|
(5.9
|
)
|
|
|
(6,206
|
)
|
|
(5.1
|
)
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
41,828
|
|
|
41,737
|
|
|
42,250
|
|
|
42,337
|
|
|
40,711
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
Lease financing equipment depreciation
|
|
|
19,133
|
|
|
19,256
|
|
|
19,085
|
|
|
19,525
|
|
|
17,945
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
|
1,188
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets, net
|
|
|
2,448
|
|
|
4,630
|
|
|
4,396
|
|
|
3,881
|
|
|
3,857
|
|
|
(2,182
|
)
|
|
(47.1
|
)
|
|
|
(1,409
|
)
|
|
(36.5
|
)
|
Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
4,226
|
|
|
9,458
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,232
|
)
|
|
(55.3
|
)
|
|
|
4,226
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
Other
|
|
|
54,845
|
|
|
56,437
|
|
|
54,706
|
|
|
57,553
|
|
|
88,951
|
|
|
(1,592
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
|
(34,106
|
)
|
|
(38.3
|
)
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
236,849
|
|
|
253,075
|
|
|
249,958
|
|
|
246,423
|
|
|
272,039
|
|
|
(16,226
|
)
|
|
(6.4
|
)
|
|
|
(35,190
|
)
|
|
(12.9
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
113,357
|
|
|
94,736
|
|
|
108,169
|
|
|
116,873
|
|
|
78,627
|
|
|
18,621
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
34,730
|
|
|
44.2
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
19,314
|
|
|
21,287
|
|
|
20,013
|
|
|
28,034
|
|
|
16,418
|
|
|
(1,973
|
)
|
|
(9.3
|
)
|
|
|
2,896
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
Income after income tax expense
|
|
|
94,043
|
|
|
73,449
|
|
|
88,156
|
|
|
88,839
|
|
|
62,209
|
|
|
20,594
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
|
31,834
|
|
|
51.2
|
|
Income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
3,616
|
|
|
2,955
|
|
|
2,504
|
|
|
2,643
|
|
|
3,460
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation
|
|
|
90,427
|
|
|
70,494
|
|
|
85,652
|
|
|
86,196
|
|
|
58,749
|
|
|
19,933
|
|
|
28.3
|
|
|
|
31,678
|
|
|
53.9
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
2,493
|
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
87,933
|
|
$
|
68,001
|
|
$
|
83,158
|
|
$
|
83,702
|
|
$
|
56,255
|
|
$
|
19,932
|
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
$
|
31,678
|
|
|
56.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N.M. Not Meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Change
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases
|
|
$
|
559,041
|
|
$
|
529,655
|
|
$
|
29,386
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
%
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
|
|
41,140
|
|
|
22,639
|
|
|
18,501
|
|
|
81.7
|
|
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
|
|
1,459
|
|
|
2,017
|
|
|
(558
|
)
|
|
(27.7
|
)
|
|
Loans held for sale and other
|
|
|
8,548
|
|
|
7,274
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
610,188
|
|
|
561,585
|
|
|
48,603
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
78,022
|
|
|
46,463
|
|
|
31,559
|
|
|
67.9
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
30,935
|
|
|
21,124
|
|
|
9,811
|
|
|
46.4
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
108,957
|
|
|
67,587
|
|
|
41,370
|
|
|
61.2
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
501,231
|
|
|
493,998
|
|
|
7,233
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
23,691
|
|
|
25,604
|
|
|
(1,913
|
)
|
|
(7.5
|
)
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
477,540
|
|
|
468,394
|
|
|
9,146
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and equipment finance
|
|
|
83,265
|
|
|
84,751
|
|
|
(1,486
|
)
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
Fees and service charges
|
|
|
63,801
|
|
|
63,421
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Card revenue
|
|
|
29,875
|
|
|
28,721
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
ATM revenue
|
|
|
9,303
|
|
|
9,583
|
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
|
Gains on sales of loans, net
|
|
|
18,800
|
|
|
16,315
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
Servicing fee income
|
|
|
9,633
|
|
|
15,779
|
|
|
(6,146
|
)
|
|
(39.0
|
)
|
|
Gains (losses) on debt securities, net
|
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
Other
|
|
|
4,283
|
|
|
7,650
|
|
|
(3,367
|
)
|
|
(44.0
|
)
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
220,477
|
|
|
226,307
|
|
|
(5,830
|
)
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
|
|
235,926
|
|
|
244,415
|
|
|
(8,489
|
)
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
83,565
|
|
|
81,225
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
Lease financing equipment depreciation
|
|
|
38,389
|
|
|
35,219
|
|
|
3,170
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets, net
|
|
|
7,078
|
|
|
8,773
|
|
|
(1,695
|
)
|
|
(19.3
|
)
|
|
Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
13,684
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,684
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
Other
|
|
|
111,282
|
|
|
148,387
|
|
|
(37,105
|
)
|
|
(25.0
|
)
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
489,924
|
|
|
518,019
|
|
|
(28,095
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
208,093
|
|
|
176,682
|
|
|
31,411
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
40,601
|
|
|
38,049
|
|
|
2,552
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
Income after income tax expense
|
|
|
167,492
|
|
|
138,633
|
|
|
28,859
|
|
|
20.8
|
|
|
Income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
6,571
|
|
|
6,123
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation
|
|
|
160,921
|
|
|
132,510
|
|
|
28,411
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
4,987
|
|
|
6,600
|
|
|
(1,613
|
)
|
|
(24.4
|
)
|
|
Impact of preferred stock redemption
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,481
|
|
|
(3,481
|
)
|
|
(100.0
|
)
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
155,934
|
|
$
|
122,429
|
|
$
|
33,505
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
31.5
|
|
%
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
31.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N.M. Not Meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yields and
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yields and
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rates(1)(2)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rates(1)(2)
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and other
|
|
$
|
392,193
|
|
$
|
3,651
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
$
|
309,120
|
|
$
|
2,857
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
|
|
146,296
|
|
|
924
|
|
2.53
|
|
|
|
155,779
|
|
|
998
|
|
2.56
|
|
Debt securities available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
2,711,984
|
|
|
21,117
|
|
3.11
|
|
|
|
1,262,642
|
|
|
8,163
|
|
2.59
|
|
Tax-exempt(3)
|
|
|
222,534
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
2.75
|
|
|
|
828,131
|
|
|
5,510
|
|
2.66
|
|
Loans and leases held for sale
|
|
|
40,835
|
|
|
596
|
|
5.86
|
|
|
|
45,525
|
|
|
672
|
|
5.93
|
|
Loans and leases:(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rate
|
|
|
2,349,154
|
|
|
29,159
|
|
4.97
|
|
|
|
1,715,289
|
|
|
23,612
|
|
5.52
|
|
Variable- and adjustable-rate
|
|
|
2,985,714
|
|
|
50,673
|
|
6.81
|
|
|
|
3,026,310
|
|
|
48,331
|
|
6.41
|
|
Total consumer real estate
|
|
|
5,334,868
|
|
|
79,832
|
|
6.00
|
|
|
|
4,741,599
|
|
|
71,943
|
|
6.09
|
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rate
|
|
|
817,744
|
|
|
9,013
|
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
900,462
|
|
|
10,087
|
|
4.49
|
|
Variable- and adjustable-rate
|
|
|
3,168,127
|
|
|
44,843
|
|
5.68
|
|
|
|
2,802,059
|
|
|
38,044
|
|
5.45
|
|
Total commercial
|
|
|
3,985,871
|
|
|
53,856
|
|
5.42
|
|
|
|
3,702,521
|
|
|
48,131
|
|
5.21
|
|
Leasing and equipment finance
|
|
|
4,743,747
|
|
|
60,554
|
|
5.11
|
|
|
|
4,639,703
|
|
|
57,236
|
|
4.93
|
|
Inventory finance
|
|
|
3,588,051
|
|
|
64,967
|
|
7.26
|
|
|
|
3,299,996
|
|
|
57,138
|
|
6.94
|
|
Auto finance
|
|
|
1,575,715
|
|
|
21,121
|
|
5.38
|
|
|
|
2,695,943
|
|
|
35,632
|
|
5.30
|
|
Other
|
|
|
10,918
|
|
|
131
|
|
4.78
|
|
|
|
13,845
|
|
|
143
|
|
4.10
|
|
Total loans and leases
|
|
|
19,239,170
|
|
|
280,461
|
|
5.84
|
|
|
|
19,093,607
|
|
|
270,223
|
|
5.67
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
22,753,012
|
|
|
308,279
|
|
5.43
|
|
|
|
21,694,804
|
|
|
288,423
|
|
5.33
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,730,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,430,621
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
24,483,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,125,425
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
3,980,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,879,048
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
|
|
2,479,814
|
|
|
440
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
2,460,709
|
|
|
119
|
|
0.02
|
|
Savings
|
|
|
6,452,510
|
|
|
12,314
|
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
5,542,565
|
|
|
3,736
|
|
0.27
|
|
Money market
|
|
|
1,430,556
|
|
|
4,588
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
1,572,560
|
|
|
2,620
|
|
0.67
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
4,527,822
|
|
|
23,200
|
|
2.05
|
|
|
|
4,909,422
|
|
|
17,478
|
|
1.43
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
14,890,702
|
|
|
40,542
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
14,485,256
|
|
|
23,953
|
|
0.66
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
18,871,513
|
|
|
40,542
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
18,364,304
|
|
|
23,953
|
|
0.52
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
321,043
|
|
|
2,131
|
|
2.63
|
|
|
|
3,116
|
|
|
18
|
|
2.33
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
1,657,527
|
|
|
13,946
|
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
1,531,389
|
|
|
11,553
|
|
3.02
|
|
Total borrowings
|
|
|
1,978,570
|
|
|
16,077
|
|
3.23
|
|
|
|
1,534,505
|
|
|
11,571
|
|
3.02
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
16,869,272
|
|
|
56,619
|
|
1.34
|
|
|
|
16,019,761
|
|
|
35,524
|
|
0.89
|
|
Total deposits and borrowings
|
|
|
20,850,083
|
|
|
56,619
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
19,898,809
|
|
|
35,524
|
|
0.72
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
969,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
714,488
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
21,819,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,613,297
|
|
|
|
|
Total TCF Financial Corporation stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,634,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,483,474
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
|
|
|
29,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,654
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
2,664,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,512,128
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
24,483,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,125,425
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin
|
|
|
|
$
|
251,660
|
|
4.43
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
252,899
|
|
4.67
|
|
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Annualized
(3) The yield on tax-exempt debt securities available for sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income.
|
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yields and
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yields and
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rates(1)(2)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rates(1)(2)
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and other
|
|
$
|
379,513
|
|
$
|
7,132
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
$
|
320,655
|
|
$
|
5,633
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
|
|
146,922
|
|
|
1,459
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
157,450
|
|
|
2,017
|
|
2.56
|
|
Debt securities available for sale:
|
|
Taxable
2,418,221
37,248
|
1,123,017
13,976
|
Tax-exempt(3)
368,952
4,927
|
824,906
10,966
|
Loans and leases held for sale
47,980
1,416
|
54,261
1,641
|
Loans and leases:(4)
Consumer real estate:
Fixed-rate
2,350,946
59,046
|
1,750,765
48,225
|
Variable- and adjustable-rate
3,013,329
102,360
|
3,019,212
94,212
|
Total consumer real estate
5,364,275
161,406
|
4,769,977
142,437
|
Commercial:
Fixed-rate
817,498
18,077
|
915,784
20,684
|
Variable- and adjustable-rate
3,090,597
88,375
|
2,736,267
71,204
|
Total commercial
3,908,095
106,452
|
3,652,051
91,888
|
Leasing and equipment finance
4,699,969
119,775
|
4,665,144
113,643
|
Inventory finance
3,521,537
127,832
|
3,214,618
108,333
|
Auto finance
1,707,690
45,336
|
2,857,169
74,917
|
Other
11,298
264
|
14,145
290
|
Total loans and leases
19,212,864
561,065
|
19,173,104
531,508
|
Total interest-earning assets
22,574,452
613,247
|
21,653,393
565,741
|
Other assets
1,721,970
|
1,442,117
|
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
Non-interest bearing deposits
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking
2,468,852
827
|
2,461,126
232
|
Savings
6,353,800
22,984
|
5,469,523
6,901
|
Money market
1,460,427
9,041
|
1,634,965
5,029
|
Certificates of deposit
4,574,710
45,170
|
4,953,533
34,301
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,857,789
78,022
|
14,519,147
46,463
|
Total deposits
18,808,236
78,022
|
18,331,912
46,463
|
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
307,347
4,088
|
3,532
37
|
Long-term borrowings
1,579,613
26,847
|
1,477,531
21,087
|
Total borrowings
1,886,960
30,935
|
1,481,063
21,124
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,744,749
108,957
|
16,000,210
67,587
|
Total deposits and borrowings
20,695,196
108,957
|
19,812,975
67,587
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
979,359
Total liabilities
Total TCF Financial Corporation stockholders' equity
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
Net interest income and margin
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Annualized
(3) The yield on tax-exempt debt securities available for sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income.
ASSETS:
Investments and other
|
Debt securities available for sale:
Loans and leases held for sale
Loans and leases:(1)
Variable- and adjustable-rate
Total consumer real estate
Commercial:
Variable- and adjustable-rate
Total commercial
Leasing and equipment finance
Inventory finance
Auto finance
Other
Total loans and leases
Total interest-earning assets
Other assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings
Money market
Certificates of deposit
Total interest-bearing deposits
Total deposits
Borrowings:
Long-term borrowings
Total borrowings
Total interest-bearing liabilities
Total deposits and borrowings
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
Total liabilities
Total TCF Financial Corporation stockholders' equity
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
N.M. Not Meaningful
(1) Average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income.
ASSETS:
|
Debt securities available for sale:
Loans and leases held for sale
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial:
|
Total commercial
Leasing and equipment finance
Inventory finance
Auto finance
Other
Total loans and leases
|
|
Savings
Money market
Certificates of deposit
Total interest-bearing deposits
Total deposits
Borrowings:
Long-term borrowings
Total borrowings
|
|
|
(1) Annualized
(2) Yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(3) The yield on tax-exempt debt securities available for sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
Balance, beginning of period
Charge-offs
Recoveries
|
Provision for credit losses
Other
Balance, end of period
Net Charge-offs
(Dollars in thousands)
Consumer real estate:
Junior lien
Total consumer real estate
Commercial
Leasing and equipment finance
Inventory finance
Auto finance
Other
Total
