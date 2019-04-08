TCF Financial : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Conference Call on Monday, April 22, 2019

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF) today announced it will
release its first quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens
on Monday, April 22, 2019. Craig R. Dahl, chairman and chief executive
officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m.
Central Daylight Time and will be joined by other TCF executives. If you
would like to listen to TCF’s live conference call, please dial (844)
580-8285. A slide presentation for the conference call will be available
on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, http://ir.tcfbank.com,
prior to the call.
TCF’s conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor
Relations section of the website and archived for replay. To listen to
the replay via phone, please dial (877) 344-7529 and enter access code
10130357. The replay begins approximately one hour after the call is
completed on Monday, April 22, 2019 and will be available through
Monday, April 29, 2019.
About TCF
TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of
December 31, 2018, TCF had $23.7 billion in total assets and 314 bank
branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona
and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF,
through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment
finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance
business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF,
please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.
