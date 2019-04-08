Log in
TCF Financial : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Conference Call on Monday, April 22, 2019

04/08/2019

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF) today announced it will release its first quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22, 2019. Craig R. Dahl, chairman and chief executive officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time and will be joined by other TCF executives. If you would like to listen to TCF’s live conference call, please dial (844) 580-8285. A slide presentation for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, http://ir.tcfbank.com, prior to the call.

TCF’s conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the website and archived for replay. To listen to the replay via phone, please dial (877) 344-7529 and enter access code 10130357. The replay begins approximately one hour after the call is completed on Monday, April 22, 2019 and will be available through Monday, April 29, 2019.

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of December 31, 2018, TCF had $23.7 billion in total assets and 314 bank branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
