TCF Financial : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Conference Call on Thursday, July 25, 2019

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF) today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Craig R. Dahl, chairman and chief executive officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time and will be joined by other TCF executives. If you would like to listen to TCF’s live conference call, please dial (844) 580-8285. A slide presentation for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, http://ir.tcfbank.com, prior to the call.

TCF’s conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the website and archived for replay. To listen to the replay via phone, please dial (877) 344-7529 and enter access code 10133188. The replay begins approximately one hour after the call is completed on Thursday, July 25, 2019 and will be available through Thursday, August 1, 2019.

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of March 31, 2019, TCF had $24.4 billion in total assets and 312 bank branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.

