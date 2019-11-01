Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TCF Financial Corporation    TCF

TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TCF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCF Financial Corporation : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 08:40am EDT

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) today announced that Craig R. Dahl, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference
    • Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York
  • BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
    • Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET in Boston

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com. Replays will be accessible for 90 days following each presentation.

About TCF Financial Corporation
TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $46 billion in total assets and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest at September 30, 2019. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has more than 500 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit ir.tcfbank.com.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.

Source: TCF Financial Corporation


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
08:40aTCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10/30TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Lowers Prime Rate to 4.75 Percent
BU
10/28TCF FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
10/28TCF FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28TCF FINANCIAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Announces $150 Million Sh..
BU
10/21TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Raises Nearly $330,000 for the American Cancer Society
BU
10/15TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Names Brendon Tripodo as Managing Director of Wealth Manage..
BU
10/11TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
09/18TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Lowers Prime Rate to 5.00 Percent
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 757 M
EBIT 2019 641 M
Net income 2019 310 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 6 080 M
Chart TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TCF Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 47,56  $
Last Close Price 39,59  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig R. Dahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary H. Torgow Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Shafer Chief Operating Officer
Dennis L. Klaeser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.14%6 080
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.56%177 718
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 071
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD27.65%52 154
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 003
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED9.32%51 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group