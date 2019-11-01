TCF Financial Corporation : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) today announced that Craig R. Dahl, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York



BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET in Boston



A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com. Replays will be accessible for 90 days following each presentation.

About TCF Financial Corporation

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $46 billion in total assets and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest at September 30, 2019. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has more than 500 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit ir.tcfbank.com.

