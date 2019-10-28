MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > TCF Financial Corporation TCF TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TCF) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 10/28 04:00:00 pm 39.23 USD +2.43% 04:31p TCF FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:11p TCF FINANCIAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization BU 10/21 TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Raises Nearly $330,000 for the American Cancer Society BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news TCF Financial : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization 0 10/28/2019 | 04:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.98 (1) , excluding $106.2 million, or $0.83 per share, after-tax impact of merger-related expenses and non-core items

, excluding $106.2 million, or $0.83 per share, after-tax impact of merger-related expenses and non-core items Successfully closed merger of equals between Legacy TCF Financial Corporation (Legacy TCF) and Chemical Financial Corporation (Chemical) on August 1, 2019

Purchase accounting fair value credit mark of $183 million and interest rate mark of $66 million on the Chemical loans

Efficiency ratio of 91.32%; adjusted efficiency ratio of 58.74% (1)

Return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 1.75%; return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 2.68% (1) ; adjusted ROATCE of 14.96% (1)

; adjusted ROATCE of 14.96% Repositioned assets through investment securities sales and termination of interest rate swaps to lower the risk profile, reduce asset sensitivity and and enhance capital efficiency and liquidity

Transferred Legacy TCF auto finance portfolio to held-for-sale ($1.2 billion at September 30, 2019), resulting in a $19.3 million pre-tax loss, or $14.7 million after tax

Net charge-off rate as a percentage of average loans and leases of 0.39%, annualized

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.88%

Announced $150 million share repurchase authorization on October 28, 2019

Announced quarterly cash dividends on common stock of $0.35 per share on October 28, 2019 Merger-related Expenses and Non-core Items in the Third Quarter(1) Pre-tax merger-related expenses of $111.3 million, $82.9 million net of tax, or 64 cents per diluted common share

Pre-tax loss of $41.1 million, $23.3 million net of tax, or 19 cents per diluted common share related to non-core items, see summary of non-core adjustments below (1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables. Note: TCF’s financial results for any periods ended prior to August 1, 2019 reflect Legacy TCF financial results only on a standalone basis. In addition, TCF’s reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019 reflect Legacy TCF financial results only for the month of July and the post-merger combined TCF financial results for August and September. As a result of these two factors, TCF’s financial results for the third quarter of 2019 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in-capital and all references to share quantities of TCF have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the Merger as the Merger was treated as a reverse merger. Summary of Financial Results(1) At or For the Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Financial Results Net income attributable to TCF $ 22,148 $ 90,427 $ 70,494 $ 85,652 $ 86,196 (75.5 ) % (74.3 ) % Net interest income 371,793 254,057 254,429 253,153 253,502 46.3 46.7 Basic earnings per common share 0.15 1.07 0.83 1.00 1.00 (86.0 ) (85.0 ) Diluted earnings per common share 0.15 1.07 0.83 1.00 1.00 (86.0 ) (85.0 ) Return on average assets ("ROAA")(3) 0.26 % 1.54 % 1.22 % 1.52 % 1.55 % (128 ) bps (129 ) bps ROACE(3) 1.75 14.27 11.40 14.30 14.44 (1,252 ) (1,269 ) ROATCE(2)(3) 2.68 15.46 12.42 15.58 15.76 (1,278 ) (1,308 ) Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 4.14 4.49 4.61 4.67 4.73 (35 ) (59 ) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases(3) 0.39 0.29 0.39 0.46 0.15 10 24 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and other real estate owned 0.62 0.62 0.63 0.65 0.59 — 3 Efficiency ratio 91.32 65.11 70.70 66.30 67.41 2,621 2,391 Adjusted Financial Results (non-GAAP) Adjusted net income attributable to TCF(2) $ 128,301 $ 93,650 $ 77,700 $ 85,652 $ 86,196 37.0 % 48.8 % Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2) 0.98 1.11 0.91 1.00 1.00 (11.7 ) (2.0 ) Adjusted ROAA(2)(3) 1.34 % 1.59 % 1.34 % 1.52 % 1.55 % (25 ) bps (21 ) bps Adjusted ROACE(2)(3) 11.21 14.79 12.61 14.30 14.44 (358 ) (323 ) Adjusted ROATCE(2)(3) 14.96 16.02 13.72 15.58 15.76 (106 ) (80 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio(2) 58.74 61.48 65.67 63.89 64.91 (274 ) (617 ) (1) Financial results for any periods ended prior to August 1, 2019 reflect Legacy TCF financials on a standalone basis. Certain reclassifications have been made to prior period financial statements to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables. (3) Annualized. The following table includes merger-related expenses and non-core items used to arrive at adjusted net income in the Adjusted Financial Results (non-GAAP) (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures). For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Pre-tax income

(loss) After-tax

benefit (loss)(1) Per Share Merger-related expenses $ (111,259) $ (82,862) $ (0.64) Non-core items: Transfer of Legacy TCF auto finance portfolio to held-for-sale(2) (19,264) (14,664) (0.11) Termination of interest rate swaps(3) (17,302) (13,170) (0.10) Write-down of company-owned vacant land parcels(4) (5,890) (4,483) (0.04) Sale of certain investment securities(5) 5,869 4,467 0.03 Loan servicing rights impairment(3) (4,520) (3,441) (0.03) Tax basis adjustment benefit(6) — 8,000 0.06 Total non-core items $ (41,107) $ (23,291) $ (0.19) Total merger-related and non-core items $ (152,366) $ (106,153) $ (0.83) (1) Net of tax benefit at TCF's normal tax rate and other tax benefits. (2) Included within Net (loss) gain on sales of loans and leases. (3) Included within Other noninterest income. (4) Included within Other noninterest expense. (5) Included within Net gains on investment securities. (6) Included within Income tax (benefit) expense. TCF Financial Corporation ("TCF" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: TCF) today reported net income of $22.1 million and diluted earnings per common share of 15 cents for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income was $128.3 million, or 98 cents per diluted earnings per common share, for the third quarter of 2019, excluding merger-related expenses and non-core items of 83 cents per common share (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). "Following the closing of the merger of equals on August 1, we continue to make progress on integration initiatives and I am optimistic about the growth outlook of the organization as we establish our roadmaps for execution on business synergy opportunities," said Craig R. Dahl, president and chief executive officer. "Our integration program and activities remain on track, and we continue to be focused on achieving targeted cost savings, planning for systems conversions and leveraging our full-scale product offering across our broader consumer and commercial customer base throughout the Midwest. Our teams are collaborating across the organization to ensure we continue to build on the momentum that each bank brings to the table, for both continued organic growth and taking care of our customers. As we go to market as One TCF, we are well positioned to deliver shareholder value through improved efficiency and return on capital, while maintaining an exceptional customer experience." Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income was $371.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Purchase accounting accretion and amortization included in net interest income was $28.4 million. Net interest income, excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, was $343.4 million. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) was 4.14% for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin FTE, excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, was 3.83% (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $94.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income included the following balance sheet repositioning actions considered to be non-core items: a $19.3 million loss related to the transfer of the Legacy TCF auto finance portfolio to held-for-sale, a $17.3 million loss related to the termination of interest rate swaps, and a gain of $5.9 million related to the sale of $1.6 billion of certain investment securities. Noninterest income additionally included $4.5 million of loan servicing rights impairment, also considered a non-core item. Adjusted noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $129.5 million (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). The third quarter of 2019 also included a $2.1 million unrealized loss related to interest rate swaps mark-to-market adjustments resulting from changes in the interest rate environment. Noninterest income, excluding the interest rate swap mark-to-market adjustment and non-core items discussed previously, was $131.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense was $425.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and included $111.3 million of merger-related expenses. Noninterest expense also included $5.9 million of expense, included within other noninterest expense, related to the write-down of company-owned vacant land parcels, considered a non-core item. Excluding merger-related expenses and the write-down of company-owned vacant land parcels, adjusted noninterest expense was $308.5 million (see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables). Income Tax (Benefit) Expense Income tax benefit for the third quarter of 2019 was $11.7 million. The third quarter of 2019 included an $8.0 million tax basis adjustment benefit. The third quarter of 2019 also included a $5.7 million benefit provided by the repricing of TCF's net deferred tax position in conjunction with the completion of the merger and is reflected in the after-tax impact of merger-related expenses. Credit Quality Provision for credit losses Provision for credit losses was $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net charge-off rate The annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases was 0.39% for the third quarter of 2019. Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses Allowance for loan and lease losses was $121.2 million, or 0.36% of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2019. Loans acquired in the Merger were recorded at their fair value as of the merger date without a carryover of the related allowance, and as of September 30, 2019, the determination was made that no allowance was needed for this population of loans. Allowance for loan and lease losses and the credit discount on acquired loans was $297.0 million, or 0.89% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2019. Nonaccrual loans and leases Nonaccrual loans and leases were $181.8 million at September 30, 2019 and represented 0.54% of total loans and leases. Balance Sheet Loans and leases Loans and leases were $33.5 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $19.2 billion at June 30, 2019. Loan and lease balances were impacted by the addition of Chemical's $15.7 billion loan and lease portfolio, partially offset by the transfer of the Legacy TCF auto finance portfolio to held-for-sale ($1.2 billion at September 30, 2019). Investment securities The investment securities portfolio was $5.7 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2019. Portfolio balances were impacted by the addition of Chemical's $3.8 billion investment securities portfolio and the subsequent sale of $1.6 billion of these investment securities during the third quarter of 2019. Deposits Deposits were $35.3 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $19.1 billion at June 30, 2019. Deposit balances were impacted by the addition of $16.8 billion of Chemical deposits during the third quarter of 2019. Capital The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.88% at September 30, 2019. TCF's board of directors approved an authorization to repurchase up to $150 million of TCF common stock. TCF's board of directors approved an authorization to repurchase up to $150 million of TCF common stock. TCF's board of directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share payable on December 2, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019. In addition, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35625 per depositary share payable on December 2, 2019 to shareholders of record of the depositary shares, representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, at the close of business on November 15, 2019. To listen to the replay via phone, please dial (877) 344-7529 and enter access code 10135947. The replay begins approximately one hour after the call is completed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 and will be available through Tuesday, November 5, 2019. TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $46 billion in total assets and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest at September 30, 2019. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has more than 500 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Change From (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 $ % $ % ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 586,060 $ 294,566 $ 283,659 $ 279,267 $ 306,834 $ 291,494 99.0 % $ 279,226 91.0 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 736,954 260,705 180,163 307,790 263,134 476,249 182.7 473,820 180.1 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,323,014 555,271 463,822 587,057 569,968 767,743 138.3 753,046 132.1 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 290,238 105,659 103,644 91,654 80,672 184,579 174.7 209,566 N.M. Investment securities: Carried at fair value 5,579,835 3,109,803 2,945,342 2,470,065 2,379,546 2,470,032 79.4 3,200,289 134.5 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 144,000 144,919 148,024 148,852 152,881 (919) (0.6) (8,881) (5.8) Total investment securities 5,723,835 3,254,722 3,093,366 2,618,917 2,532,427 2,469,113 75.9 3,191,408 126.0 Loans and leases held-for-sale 1,436,069 74,410 64,468 90,664 114,198 1,361,659 N.M. 1,321,871 N.M. Loans and leases 33,510,752 19,185,137 19,384,210 19,073,020 18,422,088 14,325,615 74.7 15,088,664 81.9 Allowance for loan and lease losses (121,218) (146,503) (147,972) (157,446) (160,621) 25,285 17.3 39,403 24.5 Loans and leases, net 33,389,534 19,038,634 19,236,238 18,915,574 18,261,467 14,350,900 75.4 15,128,067 82.8 Premises and equipment, net 554,194 432,751 429,711 427,534 429,648 121,443 28.1 124,546 29.0 Goodwill 1,265,111 154,757 154,757 154,757 154,757 1,110,354 N.M. 1,110,354 N.M. Other intangible assets, net 215,910 18,885 19,684 20,496 21,339 197,025 N.M. 194,571 N.M. Loan servicing rights 55,301 19 20 23 25 55,282 N.M. 55,276 N.M. Other assets 1,439,305 991,722 853,005 792,936 740,284 447,583 45.1 699,021 94.4 Total assets $ 45,692,511 $ 24,626,830 $ 24,418,715 $ 23,699,612 $ 22,904,785 $ 21,065,681 85.5 $ 22,787,726 99.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,979,900 $ 4,062,912 $ 4,104,652 $ 3,936,155 $ 3,974,333 $ 3,916,988 96.4 % $ 4,005,567 100.8 % Interest-bearing 27,306,174 15,049,475 14,919,459 14,967,531 14,522,178 12,256,699 81.4 12,783,996 88.0 Total deposits 35,286,074 19,112,387 19,024,111 18,903,686 18,496,511 16,173,687 84.6 16,789,563 90.8 Short-term borrowings 2,607,300 350,764 355,992 — 2,324 2,256,536 N.M. 2,604,976 N.M. Long-term borrowings 860,482 1,617,531 1,411,426 1,449,472 1,171,541 (757,049) (46.8) (311,059) (26.6) Other liabilities 1,245,238 835,630 981,341 790,194 706,397 409,608 49.0 538,841 76.3 Total liabilities 39,999,094 21,916,312 21,772,870 21,143,352 20,376,773 18,082,782 82.5 19,622,321 96.3 Equity: Preferred stock 169,302 169,302 169,302 169,302 169,302 — — — — Common stock 153,571 87,944 88,063 88,198 88,201 65,627 74.6 65,370 74.1 Additional paid-in capital 3,478,159 781,788 789,467 798,627 795,856 2,696,371 N.M. 2,682,303 N.M. Retained earnings 1,840,214 1,874,308 1,810,701 1,766,994 1,708,410 (34,094) (1.8) 131,804 7.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 56,228 37,334 5,481 (33,138) (65,259) 18,894 50.6 121,487 N.M. Treasury stock at cost and other (27,370) (265,016) (246,621) (252,182) (189,652) 237,646 89.7 162,282 85.6 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 5,670,104 2,685,660 2,616,393 2,537,801 2,506,858 2,984,444 111.1 3,163,246 126.2 Non-controlling interest 23,313 24,858 29,452 18,459 21,154 (1,545) (6.2) 2,159 10.2 Total equity 5,693,417 2,710,518 2,645,845 2,556,260 2,528,012 2,982,899 110.0 3,165,405 125.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 45,692,511 $ 24,626,830 $ 24,418,715 $ 23,699,612 $ 22,904,785 $ 21,065,681 85.5 $ 22,787,726 99.5 N.M. Not Meaningful TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 $ % $ % Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 417,370 $ 283,282 $ 283,238 $ 275,200 $ 269,167 $ 134,088 47.3 % $ 148,203 55.1 % Interest on investment securities: — — — — Taxable 31,038 22,041 16,666 13,915 11,498 8,997 40.8 19,540 169.9 Tax-exempt 3,385 1,208 2,684 4,147 4,328 2,177 180.2 (943) (21.8) Interest on loans held-for-sale 1,408 599 825 1,405 3,625 809 135.1 (2,217) (61.2) Interest on other earning assets 6,607 3,651 3,481 3,242 3,089 2,956 81.0 3,518 113.9 Total interest income 459,808 310,781 306,894 297,909 291,707 149,027 48.0 168,101 57.6 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 70,900 40,646 37,608 33,462 27,479 30,254 74.4 43,421 158.0 Interest on borrowings 17,115 16,078 14,857 11,294 10,726 1,037 6.4 6,389 59.6 Total interest expense 88,015 56,724 52,465 44,756 38,205 31,291 55.2 49,810 130.4 Net interest income 371,793 254,057 254,429 253,153 253,502 117,736 46.3 118,291 46.7 Provision for credit losses 27,188 13,569 10,122 18,894 2,270 13,619 100.4 24,918 N.M. Net interest income after provision for credit losses 344,605 240,488 244,307 234,259 251,232 104,117 43.3 93,373 37.2 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 34,384 27,842 26,278 29,539 29,175 6,542 23.5 5,209 17.9 Leasing revenue 39,590 39,277 38,165 51,602 41,944 313 0.8 (2,354) (5.6) Wealth management revenue 4,241 — — — — 4,241 N.M. 4,241 N.M. Card and ATM revenue 23,315 20,496 18,659 20,093 20,074 2,819 13.8 3,241 16.1 Net (loss) gain on sales of loans and leases (5,984) 11,141 8,217 8,795 8,502 (17,125) N.M. (14,486) N.M. Servicing fee revenue 5,121 4,523 5,110 5,523 6,032 598 13.2 (911) (15.1) Net gains on investment securities 5,900 1,066 451 167 94 4,834 N.M. 5,806 N.M. Other (12,309) 5,373 6,624 8,149 6,243 (17,682) N.M. (18,552) N.M. Total noninterest income 94,258 109,718 103,504 123,868 112,064 (15,460) (14.1) (17,806) (15.9) Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 155,745 116,266 123,942 130,022 124,996 39,479 34.0 30,749 24.6 Occupancy and equipment 49,229 41,850 41,710 42,277 42,337 7,379 17.6 6,892 16.3 Lease financing equipment depreciation 19,408 19,133 19,256 19,085 19,525 275 1.4 (117) (0.6) Net foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 2,203 2,448 4,630 4,396 3,880 (245) (10.0) (1,677) (43.2) Merger-related expenses 111,259 4,226 9,458 — — 107,033 N.M. 111,259 N.M. Other 87,776 52,926 54,079 54,178 55,685 34,850 65.8 32,091 57.6 Total noninterest expense 425,620 236,849 253,075 249,958 246,423 188,771 79.7 179,197 72.7 Income before income tax expense 13,243 113,357 94,736 108,169 116,873 (100,114) (88.3) (103,630) (88.7) Income tax (benefit) expense (11,735) 19,314 21,287 20,013 28,034 (31,049) N.M. (39,769) N.M. Income after income tax expense 24,978 94,043 73,449 88,156 88,839 (69,065) (73.4) (63,861) (71.9) Income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,830 3,616 2,955 2,504 2,643 (786) (21.7) 187 7.1 Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation 22,148 90,427 70,494 85,652 86,196 (68,279) (75.5) (64,048) (74.3) Preferred stock dividends 2,494 2,494 2,493 2,494 2,494 — — — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,654 $ 87,933 $ 68,001 $ 83,158 $ 83,702 $ (68,279) (77.6) $ (64,048) (76.5) N.M. Not Meaningful TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 $ % Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 983,890 $ 806,935 $ 176,955 21.9 % Interest on investment securities: Taxable 69,745 27,491 42,254 153.7 Tax-exempt 7,277 12,991 (5,714) (44.0) Interest on loans held-for-sale 2,832 5,281 (2,449) (46.4) Interest on other earning assets 13,739 8,722 5,017 57.5 Total interest income 1,077,483 861,420 216,063 25.1 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 149,154 74,228 74,926 100.9 Interest on borrowings 48,050 31,850 16,200 50.9 Total interest expense 197,204 106,078 91,126 85.9 Net interest income 880,279 755,342 124,937 16.5 Provision for credit losses 50,879 27,874 23,005 82.5 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 829,400 727,468 101,932 14.0 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 88,504 83,703 4,801 5.7 Leasing revenue 117,032 121,001 (3,969) (3.3) Wealth management revenue 4,241 — 4,241 N.M. Card and ATM revenue 62,470 58,313 4,157 7.1 Net gains on sales of loans and leases 13,374 24,900 (11,526) (46.3) Servicing fee revenue 14,754 21,811 (7,057) (32.4) Net gains (losses) on investment securities 7,417 181 7,236 N.M. Other (312) 20,620 (20,932) N.M. Total noninterest income 307,480 330,529 (23,049) (7.0) Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 395,953 372,174 23,779 6.4 Occupancy and equipment 132,789 123,562 9,227 7.5 Lease financing equipment depreciation 57,797 54,744 3,053 5.6 Net foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 9,281 12,654 (3,373) (26.7) Merger-related expenses 124,943 — 124,943 N.M. Other 194,781 201,308 (6,527) (3.2) Total noninterest expense 915,544 764,442 151,102 19.8 Income before income tax expense 221,336 293,555 (72,219) (24.6) Income tax expense 28,866 66,083 (37,217) (56.3) Income after income tax expense 192,470 227,472 (35,002) (15.4) Income attributable to non-controlling interest 9,401 8,766 635 7.2 Net income attributable to TCF Financial Corporation 183,069 218,706 (35,637) (16.3) Preferred stock dividends 7,481 9,094 (1,613) (17.7) Impact of preferred stock redemption — 3,481 (3,481) (100.0) Net income available to common shareholders $ 175,588 $ 206,131 $ (30,543) (14.8) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.79 $ 2.44 $ (0.65) (26.6) % Diluted 1.79 2.43 (0.64) (26.3) N.M. Not Meaningful TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Yields & Average Yields & Average Yields & (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 230,767 $ 806 1.39 % $ 112,118 $ 1,093 3.91 % $ 87,485 $ 1,057 4.81 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 143,078 602 1.68 146,296 924 2.53 153,652 988 2.57 Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 4,232,878 30,436 2.88 2,711,984 21,117 3.11 1,525,665 10,511 2.76 Tax-exempt(3) 643,576 4,283 2.66 222,534 1,530 2.75 823,854 5,478 2.66 Loans and leases held-for-sale 118,482 1,408 4.74 40,835 599 5.88 216,669 3,625 6.64 Loans and leases(1)(3)(4) Commercial and industrial 9,290,978 146,865 6.25 6,683,060 109,679 6.56 5,956,211 94,971 6.33 Commercial real estate 6,964,643 97,042 5.45 3,069,969 39,204 5.05 2,840,005 35,214 4.85 Lease financing 2,570,567 32,833 5.11 2,565,175 32,899 5.13 2,473,793 32,110 5.19 Residential mortgage 4,853,627 51,511 4.23 2,337,818 28,665 5.91 1,691,691 22,642 5.32 Consumer installment 2,389,830 34,543 5.73 1,586,633 22,262 3.64 2,449,414 34,439 5.58 Home equity 3,433,830 56,166 6.49 2,997,050 51,588 5.48 3,005,196 50,753 6.70 Total loans and leases(1)(3)(4) 29,503,475 418,960 5.62 19,239,705 284,297 5.91 18,416,310 270,129 5.82 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 933,014 5,800 2.44 280,075 2,557 3.64 218,771 2,031 3.69 Total interest-earning assets 35,805,270 462,295 5.11 22,753,547 312,117 5.48 21,442,406 293,819 5.44 Other assets 3,289,096 1,730,275 1,461,998 Total assets $ 39,094,366 $ 24,483,822 $ 22,904,404 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 6,564,195 $ 3,980,811 $ 3,874,421 Interest-bearing deposits: Checking 4,805,843 5,520 0.46 % 2,479,814 440 0.07 % 2,427,288 234 0.04 % Savings 7,676,165 14,110 0.73 6,452,510 12,314 0.77 5,620,161 4,994 0.35 Money market 3,490,922 13,037 1.48 1,430,556 4,588 1.29 1,496,223 2,941 0.78 Certificates of deposit 7,320,720 38,233 2.07 4,527,822 23,304 2.06 4,868,286 19,310 1.57 Total interest-bearing deposits 23,293,650 70,900 1.21 14,890,702 40,646 1.09 14,411,958 27,479 0.76 Total deposits 29,857,845 70,900 0.94 18,871,513 40,646 0.86 18,286,379 27,479 0.60 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 1,884,228 5,345 1.11 321,043 2,131 2.63 3,357 21 2.44 Long-term borrowings 1,472,150 11,769 3.17 1,657,527 13,946 3.34 1,351,585 10,705 3.13 Total borrowings 3,356,378 17,114 2.01 1,978,570 16,077 3.23 1,354,942 10,726 3.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 26,650,028 88,014 1.31 16,869,272 56,723 1.34 15,766,900 38,205 0.96 Total deposits and borrowings 33,214,223 88,014 1.05 20,850,083 56,723 1.09 19,641,321 38,205 0.77 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,197,014 969,723 751,100 Total liabilities 34,411,237 21,819,806 20,392,421 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 4,657,613 2,634,386 2,488,435 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 25,516 29,630 23,548 Total equity 4,683,129 2,664,016 2,511,983 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,094,366 $ 24,483,822 $ 22,904,404 Net interest spread (FTE) 4.06 % 4.39 % 4.67 % Net interest income(FTE) and net interest margin(FTE) $ 374,281 4.14 % $ 255,394 4.49 % $ 255,614 4.73 % Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income (FTE) $ 374,281 $ 255,394 $ 255,614 Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1)(3) Loans and leases (1,590) (1,015) (962) Tax-exempt investment securities (898) (322) (1,150) Total FTE adjustments (2,488) (1,337) (2,112) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 371,793 $ 254,057 $ 253,502 Net interest margin (GAAP) 4.12 % 4.48 % 4.69 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Annualized (3) The yield on tax-exempt loans, leases and investment securities available-for-sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Yields and Average Yields and (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) Balance Interest(1) Rates(1)(2) ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 149,801 $ 2,860 2.55 % $ 90,600 $ 2,698 3.98 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 145,627 2,061 1.89 156,170 3,005 2.57 Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 3,029,754 67,684 2.98 1,258,708 24,487 2.59 Tax-exempt(3) 461,499 9,210 2.66 824,551 16,444 2.66 Loans and leases held-for-sale 71,739 2,832 5.27 108,992 5,281 6.48 Loans and leases(1)(3)(4) Commercial and industrial 7,499,975 363,260 6.45 6,189,854 288,522 6.21 Commercial real estate 4,332,238 173,983 5.30 2,800,912 99,940 4.71 Lease financing 2,554,521 98,116 5.12 2,453,344 92,201 5.01 Residential mortgage 3,188,294 109,634 4.59 1,731,913 69,424 5.36 Consumer installment 1,945,059 82,305 5.66 2,729,135 112,454 5.51 Home equity 3,161,083 160,206 6.78 3,013,433 147,210 6.53 Total loans and leases(1)(3)(4) 22,681,170 987,504 5.80 18,918,591 809,751 5.71 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 494,007 10,878 2.92 225,203 6,023 3.58 Total interest-earning assets 27,033,597 1,083,029 5.33 21,582,815 867,689 5.36 Other assets 2,249,678 1,448,293 Total assets $ 29,283,275 $ 23,031,108 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,831,271 $ 3,833,543 Interest-bearing deposits: Checking 3,256,409 6,347 0.26 % 2,449,723 466 0.03 % Savings 6,799,432 37,094 0.73 5,520,287 11,895 0.29 Money market 2,144,697 22,078 1.38 1,588,210 7,970 0.67 Certificates of deposit 5,500,105 83,635 2.03 4,924,804 53,897 1.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,700,643 149,154 1.13 14,483,024 74,228 0.69 Total deposits 22,531,914 149,154 0.88 18,316,567 74,228 0.54 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 838,750 9,433 1.48 3,473 58 2.23 Long-term borrowings 1,543,398 38,616 3.32 1,435,088 31,792 2.94 Total borrowings 2,382,148 48,049 2.67 1,438,561 31,850 2.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,082,791 197,203 1.31 15,921,585 106,078 0.89 Total deposits and borrowings 24,914,062 197,203 1.06 19,755,128 106,078 0.72 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,052,709 741,222 Total liabilities 25,966,771 20,496,350 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 3,289,946 2,509,625 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 26,558 25,133 Total equity 3,316,504 2,534,758 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,283,275 $ 23,031,108 Net interest spread (FTE) 4.27 4.64 Net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE) $ 885,826 4.36 $ 761,611 4.70 Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income (FTE) $ 885,826 $ 761,611 Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest(1)(3) Loans (3,614) (2,816) Tax-exempt investment securities (1,933) (3,453) Total FTE adjustments (5,547) (6,269) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 880,279 $ 755,342 Net interest margin (GAAP) 4.35 % 4.68 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Annualized (3) The yield on tax-exempt debt securities available for sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 $ % $ % ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks $ 230,767 $ 112,118 $ 105,135 $ 87,321 $ 87,485 $ 118,649 105.8 % $ 143,282 163.8 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 143,078 146,296 147,556 150,016 153,652 (3,218) (2.2) (10,574) (6.9) Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 4,232,878 2,711,984 2,121,196 1,779,654 1,525,665 1,520,894 56.1 2,707,213 177.4 Tax-exempt 643,576 222,534 516,995 788,806 823,854 421,042 189.2 (180,278) (21.9) Loans and leases held-for-sale 118,482 40,835 55,204 86,169 216,669 77,647 190.1 (98,187) (45.3) Loans and leases(1) : Commercial and industrial 9,290,978 6,683,060 6,495,163 6,116,369 5,956,211 2,607,918 39.0 3,334,767 56.0 Commercial real estate 6,964,643 3,069,969 2,917,631 2,795,403 2,840,005 3,894,674 126.9 4,124,638 145.2 Lease financing 2,570,567 2,565,175 2,527,346 2,479,045 2,473,793 5,392 0.2 96,774 3.9 Residential mortgage 4,853,627 2,337,818 2,345,881 1,957,323 1,691,691 2,515,809 107.6 3,161,936 186.9 Consumer installment 2,389,830 1,586,633 1,852,813 2,134,568 2,449,414 803,197 50.6 (59,584) (2.4) Home equity 3,433,830 2,997,050 3,048,128 3,072,697 3,005,196 436,780 14.6 428,634 14.3 Total loans and leases(1) 29,503,475 19,239,705 19,186,962 18,555,405 18,416,310 10,263,770 53.3 11,087,165 60.2 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 933,014 280,075 261,556 243,038 218,771 652,939 N.M. 714,243 N.M. Total interest-earning assets 35,805,270 22,753,547 22,394,604 21,690,409 21,442,406 13,051,723 57.4 14,362,864 67.0 Other assets 3,289,096 1,730,275 1,712,337 1,463,844 1,461,998 1,558,821 90.1 1,827,098 125.0 Total assets $ 39,094,366 $ 24,483,822 $ 24,106,941 $ 23,154,253 $ 22,904,404 $ 14,610,544 59.7 $ 16,189,962 70.7 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 6,564,195 $ 3,980,811 $ 3,919,746 $ 3,873,023 $ 3,874,421 $ 2,583,384 64.9 % $ 2,689,774 69.4 % Interest-bearing deposits: Checking 4,805,843 2,479,814 2,457,767 2,403,370 2,427,288 2,326,029 93.8 2,378,555 98.0 Savings 7,676,165 6,452,510 6,253,992 5,922,724 5,620,161 1,223,655 19.0 2,056,004 36.6 Money market 3,490,922 1,430,556 1,490,631 1,449,531 1,496,223 2,060,366 144.0 1,994,699 133.3 Certificates of deposit 7,320,720 4,527,822 4,622,120 4,818,211 4,868,286 2,792,898 61.7 2,452,434 50.4 Total interest-bearing deposits 23,293,650 14,890,702 14,824,510 14,593,836 14,411,958 8,402,948 56.4 8,881,692 61.6 Total deposits 29,857,845 18,871,513 18,744,256 18,466,859 18,286,379 10,986,332 58.2 11,571,466 63.3 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 1,884,228 321,043 293,499 2,738 3,357 1,563,185 N.M. 1,880,871 N.M. Long-term borrowings 1,472,150 1,657,527 1,500,832 1,344,228 1,351,585 (185,377) (11.2) 120,565 8.9 Total borrowings 3,356,378 1,978,570 1,794,331 1,346,966 1,354,942 1,377,808 69.6 2,001,436 147.7 Total interest-bearing liabilities 26,650,028 16,869,272 16,618,841 15,940,802 15,766,900 9,780,756 58.0 10,883,128 69.0 Total deposits and borrowings 33,214,223 20,850,083 20,538,587 19,813,825 19,641,321 12,364,140 59.3 13,572,902 69.1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,197,014 969,723 989,104 822,558 751,100 227,291 23.4 445,914 59.4 Total liabilities 34,411,237 21,819,806 21,527,691 20,636,383 20,392,421 12,591,431 57.7 14,018,816 68.7 Total TCF Financial Corporation shareholders' equity 4,657,613 2,634,386 2,554,729 2,495,952 2,488,435 2,023,227 76.8 2,169,178 87.2 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 25,516 29,630 24,521 21,918 23,548 (4,114) (13.9) 1,968 8.4 Total equity 4,683,129 2,664,016 2,579,250 2,517,870 2,511,983 2,019,113 75.8 2,171,146 86.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,094,366 $ 24,483,822 $ 24,106,941 $ 23,154,253 $ 22,904,404 $ 14,610,544 59.7 $ 16,189,962 70.7 N.M. Not Meaningful (1) Average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and are presented net of unearned income. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Quarterly Yields and Rates(1)(2) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 ASSETS: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks 1.39 % 3.91 % 3.70 % 4.19 % 4.81 % (252) bps (342) bps Investment securities held-to-maturity 1.68 2.53 1.45 2.58 2.57 (85) (89) Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable 2.88 3.11 3.04 2.91 2.76 (23) 12 Tax-exempt(3) 2.66 2.75 2.63 2.66 2.66 (9) — Loans and leases held-for-sale 4.74 5.88 6.05 6.48 6.64 (114) (190) Loans and leases(1)(3): Commercial and industrial 6.25 6.56 6.63 6.36 6.33 (31) (8) Commercial real estate 5.45 5.05 5.17 5.02 4.85 40 60 Lease financing 5.11 5.13 5.13 5.32 5.19 (2) (8) Residential mortgage 4.23 5.91 5.97 5.27 5.32 (168) (109) Consumer installment 5.73 3.64 3.87 5.62 5.58 209 15 Home equity 6.49 5.48 5.55 6.86 6.70 101 (21) Total loans and leases(1) 5.62 5.91 5.97 5.90 5.82 (29) (20) Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other 2.44 3.64 3.87 3.79 3.69 (120) (125) Total interest-earning assets 5.11 5.48 5.55 5.49 5.44 (37) (33) LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking 0.46 0.07 0.06 0.04 0.04 39 42 Savings 0.73 0.77 0.69 0.54 0.35 (4) 38 Money market 1.48 1.29 1.21 0.99 0.78 19 70 Certificates of deposit 2.07 2.06 1.94 1.77 1.57 1 50 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.21 1.09 1.03 0.91 0.76 12 45 Total deposits 0.94 0.86 0.81 0.72 0.60 8 34 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 1.11 2.63 2.67 2.74 2.44 (152) (133) Long-term borrowings 3.17 3.34 3.44 3.31 3.13 (17) 4 Total borrowings 2.01 3.23 3.31 3.31 3.13 (122) (112) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.31 1.34 1.28 1.11 0.96 (3) 35 Net interest margin (FTE) 4.14 4.49 4.61 4.67 4.73 (35) (59) (1) Annualized (2) Yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (3) The yield on tax-exempt debt securities available-for-sale is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Loans (Unaudited) Composition of Loans Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Commercial and industrial $ 10,810,534 $ 6,572,393 $ 6,790,956 $ 6,220,632 $ 5,995,118 $ 4,238,141 $ 4,815,416 Commercial real estate 8,876,779 3,262,487 2,965,796 2,908,313 2,773,761 5,614,292 6,103,018 Lease financing 2,594,373 2,582,613 2,551,344 2,530,163 2,455,511 11,760 138,862 Residential mortgage 6,057,404 2,368,411 2,376,878 2,335,835 1,847,130 3,688,993 4,210,274 Consumer installment 1,562,252 1,474,480 1,722,557 2,003,572 2,296,241 87,772 (733,989) Home equity 3,609,410 2,924,753 2,976,679 3,074,505 3,054,327 684,657 555,083 Total $ 33,510,752 $ 19,185,137 $ 19,384,210 $ 19,073,020 $ 18,422,088 $ 14,325,615 $ 15,088,664 Composition of Deposits Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,979,900 $ 4,062,912 $ 4,104,652 $ 3,936,155 $ 3,974,333 $ 3,916,988 $ 4,005,567 Interest-bearing deposits: Checking 6,266,740 2,498,042 2,532,688 2,459,617 2,420,896 3,768,698 3,845,844 Savings 8,347,541 6,503,102 6,426,465 6,107,812 5,724,582 1,844,439 2,622,959 Money market 4,305,921 1,443,004 1,468,308 1,609,422 1,504,952 2,862,917 2,800,969 Certificates of deposit 8,385,972 4,605,327 4,491,998 4,790,680 4,871,748 3,780,645 3,514,224 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,306,174 15,049,475 14,919,459 14,967,531 14,522,178 12,256,699 12,783,996 Total deposits $ 35,286,074 $ 19,112,387 $ 19,024,111 $ 18,903,686 $ 18,496,511 $ 16,173,687 $ 16,789,563 TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Credit Quality Data (Unaudited) Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 % of % of % of % of % of (Dollars in thousands) Balance Portfolio Balance Portfolio Balance Portfolio Balance Portfolio Balance Portfolio Commercial and industrial $ 39,974 0.37 % $ 38,605 0.59 % $ 38,639 0.57 % $ 41,103 0.66 % $ 40,211 0.67 % Commercial real estate 24,090 0.27 22,747 0.70 20,659 0.70 22,877 0.79 22,119 0.80 Lease financing 14,367 0.55 14,440 0.56 14,377 0.56 13,449 0.53 12,427 0.51 Residential mortgage 19,816 0.33 21,102 0.89 20,281 0.85 21,436 0.92 22,312 1.21 Consumer installment 1,859 0.12 26,731 1.81 30,477 1.77 35,151 1.75 40,606 1.77 Home equity 21,112 0.58 22,878 0.78 23,539 0.79 23,430 0.76 22,946 0.75 Total $ 121,218 0.36 % $ 146,503 0.76 % $ 147,972 0.76 % $ 157,446 0.83 % $ 160,621 0.87 % Credit discount on acquired loans 175,759 Total allowance and discount on acquired loans $ 296,977 0.89 % Changes in Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses Quarter Ended Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 146,503 $ 147,972 $ 157,446 $ 160,621 $ 165,619 $ (1,469) $ (19,116) Charge-offs (35,547) (21,066) (24,431) (27,227) (19,448) (14,481) (16,099) Recoveries 6,969 6,984 5,777 5,913 12,658 (15) (5,689) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (28,578) (14,082) (18,654) (21,314) (6,790) (14,496) (21,788) Provision for credit losses 27,188 13,569 10,122 18,894 2,270 13,619 24,918 Other(1) (23,895) (956) (942) (755) (478) (22,939) (23,417) Balance, end of period $ 121,218 $ 146,503 $ 147,972 $ 157,446 $ 160,621 $ (25,285) $ (39,403) (1) Primarily includes the transfer of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for sale. Net Charge-offs Quarter Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) Commercial and industrial $ (17,631) 0.76 % $ (5,820) 0.35 % $ (5,259) 0.32 % $ (9,678) 0.63 % $ (2,081) 0.14 % Commercial real estate 13 — 9 — 5 — 150 (0.02) 19 — Lease financing (2,192) 0.34 (966) 0.15 (1,391) 0.22 (574) 0.09 (497) 0.08 Residential mortgage (189) 0.02 (80) 0.01 (468) 0.08 (109) 0.02 3390 (0.80) Consumer installment (8,984) 1.50 (6,990) 1.76 (11,561) 2.50 (11,299) 2.12 (10,662) 1.74 Home equity 405 (0.05) (235) 0.03 20 — 196 (0.03) 3041 (0.40) Total $ (28,578) 0.39 % $ (14,082) 0.29 % $ (18,654) 0.39 % $ (21,314) 0.46 % $ (6,790) 0.15 % (1) Annualized net charge-off rate based on average loans and leases TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Credit Quality Data (Unaudited), Continued Over 90-Day Delinquencies as a Percentage of Portfolio(1) Change From Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Commercial and industrial 0.02 % — % — % 0.01 % — % 2 bps 2 bps Commercial real estate 0.09 — — — — 9 9 Lease financing 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.07 (3) 2 Residential mortgage 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.06 0.04