Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  TCL Corporation    000100   CNE000001GL8

TCL CORPORATION

(000100)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

“Born to Lead”: TCL Initiated the Naming Event of 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup “TCL Player of The Game” Trophy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:00am EDT

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 18th FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held in Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Foshan and Dongguan from 31 August 2019 to 15 September 2019, which will have 32 teams participating for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005322/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

With the coming of the event, TCL and FIBA announced the design of the “TCL Player of The Game” Trophy created by TCL for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup on 23 May 2019, at the same time, the naming event of the trophy is launched. As the longest running Chinese corporate with the basketball project, TCL has been supporting the development of the basketball industry since the brand transformation in 2009. It has successively supported China national men's basketball team and the CBA league, and officially became the global partner of FIBA in 2018.

As the first international basketball event held in China, the Basketball World Cup has attracted a lot of global attention. The star player who will win the “Player of The Game” is the focus on the competition. TCL is entitled the naming right of the “Player of The Game” trophy, as well as the design and production of the trophy. TCL Industrial Design Centre is responsible for the mission to integrate the essence of Chinese culture into the international basketball spirit and demonstrate the China’s interpretation and understanding on basketball culture to the world.

Since the core element of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup logo is based on the Peking Opera facial makeup, TCL Industrial Design Centre is inspired from the armour flag of the Peking Opera Fighter Costume, which symbolizes the struggle and fighting spirit. TCL hopes the unique trophy design can visualize the leadership spirit of “Born to Lead” and the braveness and eagerness for win of the players on the field, which highlight the brand spirit and cultural attitude of TCL.

The naming event of "TCL Player of The Game" trophy was officially kicked off on May 23. Welcome to the official Weibo and WeChat of TCL “The Creative Life” to make your mark of this World Cup!


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TCL CORPORATION
04:00a&LDQUO;BORN TO LEAD&RDQUO; : TCL Initiated the Naming Event of 2019 FIBA Basketb..
BU
05/06TCL leads Chinese corporate campaign to recycle discarded appliances
AQ
04/18TCL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/27TCL : China's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011 as economy cools
RE
03/26TCL : China's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011 as economy cools
RE
03/26China stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag
RE
03/07TCL eyes Europe, India, South America
AQ
01/06Xiaomi-TCL draw closer with strategic cooperation agreements
AQ
01/06Xiaomi-TCL draw closer with strategic cooperation agreements
AQ
2018TCL : Foundation stone for TCL's unit tomorrow
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 023 M
Debt 2019 16 337 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
P/E ratio 2020 9,27
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 44 985 M
Chart TCL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TCL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,27  CNY
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Sheng Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lian Ming Bo President & Director
Zhuo Hui He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xu Bin Huang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xiao Lin Yan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCL CORPORATION6 511
SONY CORP3.22%63 467
PANASONIC CORPORATION-7.40%20 143
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 082
SHARP CORPORATION-6.30%4 953
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD-2.83%3 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About