“Born to Lead”: TCL Initiated the Naming Event of 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup “TCL Player of The Game” Trophy

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 18th FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held in Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Foshan and Dongguan from 31 August 2019 to 15 September 2019, which will have 32 teams participating for the first time.

With the coming of the event, TCL and FIBA announced the design of the “TCL Player of The Game” Trophy created by TCL for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup on 23 May 2019, at the same time, the naming event of the trophy is launched. As the longest running Chinese corporate with the basketball project, TCL has been supporting the development of the basketball industry since the brand transformation in 2009. It has successively supported China national men's basketball team and the CBA league, and officially became the global partner of FIBA in 2018.

As the first international basketball event held in China, the Basketball World Cup has attracted a lot of global attention. The star player who will win the “Player of The Game” is the focus on the competition. TCL is entitled the naming right of the “Player of The Game” trophy, as well as the design and production of the trophy. TCL Industrial Design Centre is responsible for the mission to integrate the essence of Chinese culture into the international basketball spirit and demonstrate the China’s interpretation and understanding on basketball culture to the world.

Since the core element of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup logo is based on the Peking Opera facial makeup, TCL Industrial Design Centre is inspired from the armour flag of the Peking Opera Fighter Costume, which symbolizes the struggle and fighting spirit. TCL hopes the unique trophy design can visualize the leadership spirit of “Born to Lead” and the braveness and eagerness for win of the players on the field, which highlight the brand spirit and cultural attitude of TCL.

The naming event of "TCL Player of The Game" trophy was officially kicked off on May 23. Welcome to the official Weibo and WeChat of TCL “The Creative Life” to make your mark of this World Cup!

