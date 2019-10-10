TCL Electronics : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd.* (TCL實業控股股份有限公司) TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the PRC TCL 電 子 控 股 有 限 公 司 with limited liability) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01070) T.C.L. Industries Holdings (H.K.) Limited (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF

THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is jointly made by TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd.* (TCL實業控 股股份有限公司) (the "Purchaser"), T.C.L. Industries Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the

"Offeror") and TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.8 of The Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 2 October 2019 jointly issued by the Purchaser, the Offeror and the Company in relation to, among other matters, the mandatory unconditional general offer made by UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares in the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and the Purchaser and parties acting in concert with any of them) and for the cancellation of all the outstanding share options of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE PURCHASER

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Purchaser has a total of 6,450,000,000 ordinary shares in issue. Save for the aforesaid, the Purchaser has no other relevant securities (as defined under Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date of this joint announcement.

NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE OFFEROR

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror has a total of 1,541,971,690 ordinary shares in issue. Save for the aforesaid, the Offeror has no other relevant securities (as defined under Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date of this joint announcement.