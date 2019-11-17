Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  TCL Electronics Holdings Limited    1070   KYG8701T1388

TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1070)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TCL Electronics : Renews Global Partnership with Netflix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 10:05pm EST

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", stock code: 01070.HK) announced that it recently renewed global partnership with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The cooperation with Netflix will further scale up the Company's overseas Internet business and add one more valuable partner to the Company while expanding its global markets.

TCL TV users are able to enjoy Netflix content conveniently by either accessing pre-installed Netflix app on TCL TVs' start up page or pressing a shortcut button on the TV's remote control. The global TV market share of TCL Electronics has been increasing dramatically in recent years. The renewed partnership with Netflix will further increase the Company's revenue of overseas Internet business and consolidate its leading position as the first Chinese enterprise in the industry to gain large-scale and sustainable revenue from overseas Internet business. Both parties will expedite global cooperation collectively to achieve mutual benefits.

TCL Electronics has always been committed to providing customers with better user experiences. The Company will push forward its Internet business and the strategy of "AI x IoT" and realize hardware + software + the interconnection of all devices and integration of various scenarios, and to provide users with smart and healthy living products and services.

In the future, the Company will further deepen its strategic cooperation with its overseas Internet business partners, propel internationalization of its brand awareness and strengthen its brand influence, continuously optimize global manufacturing layout and grow global market share, and increase the proportion of revenue and profit of Internet business. TCL Electronics aims to become a global leading smart technology company with recurring and sustainable Internet business revenue and create greater value for shareholders.

About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) is one of the leading companies in the global TV industry engaging in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of consumer electronics products. Adopting a new business model oriented towards products and users and strategically focusing on "smart technologies + Internet" and "products + services", TCL Electronics is dedicated to becoming a globally leading smart technology company and strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs, which provides users with smart and healthy living products and services. According to the latest Sigmaintell report, in the first half of 2019, the Company ranked second in the global TV market in terms of its market share based on sales volume. TCL Electronics has been incorporated into the eligible stocks list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For more details, please visit the Company's website: http://electronics.tcl.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-electronics-renews-global-partnership-with-netflix-300959685.html

SOURCE TCL Electronics Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS L
11/05TCL ELECTRONICS : Announcement pursuant to rule 3.8 of the takeovers code
PU
10/30TCL ELECTRONICS : Voluntary announcement - update on section 337 investigations ..
PU
10/23TCL ELECTRONICS : Announcement pursuant to rule 3.8 of the takeovers code
PU
10/22TCL ELECTRONICS : Joint announcement - delay in despatch of composite document
PU
10/11TCL ELECTRONICS : What makes TCL the best-selling smart TV brand in Pakistan?
AQ
10/10TCL ELECTRONICS : Joint announcement pursuant to rule 3.8 of the takeovers code
PU
10/09TCL ELECTRONICS : Joint announcement irrevocable undertaking relating to mandato..
PU
10/09TCL ELECTRONICS : Benefited from Asset Restructuring of Parent, TCL Electronics ..
AQ
10/08TCL ELECTRONICS : Benefited from Asset Restructuring of Parent Company, TCL Elec..
AQ
10/02TCL ELECTRONICS : Joint announcement (i) the restructuring agreement (ii) mandat..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group