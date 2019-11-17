TCL Electronics : Renews Global Partnership with Netflix

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", stock code: 01070.HK) announced that it recently renewed global partnership with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The cooperation with Netflix will further scale up the Company's overseas Internet business and add one more valuable partner to the Company while expanding its global markets.

TCL TV users are able to enjoy Netflix content conveniently by either accessing pre-installed Netflix app on TCL TVs' start up page or pressing a shortcut button on the TV's remote control. The global TV market share of TCL Electronics has been increasing dramatically in recent years. The renewed partnership with Netflix will further increase the Company's revenue of overseas Internet business and consolidate its leading position as the first Chinese enterprise in the industry to gain large-scale and sustainable revenue from overseas Internet business. Both parties will expedite global cooperation collectively to achieve mutual benefits.

TCL Electronics has always been committed to providing customers with better user experiences. The Company will push forward its Internet business and the strategy of "AI x IoT" and realize hardware + software + the interconnection of all devices and integration of various scenarios, and to provide users with smart and healthy living products and services.

In the future, the Company will further deepen its strategic cooperation with its overseas Internet business partners, propel internationalization of its brand awareness and strengthen its brand influence, continuously optimize global manufacturing layout and grow global market share, and increase the proportion of revenue and profit of Internet business. TCL Electronics aims to become a global leading smart technology company with recurring and sustainable Internet business revenue and create greater value for shareholders.

A bout TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) is one of the leading companies in the global TV industry engaging in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of consumer electronics products. Adopting a new business model oriented towards products and users and strategically focusing on "smart technologies + Internet" and "products + services", TCL Electronics is dedicated to becoming a globally leading smart technology company and strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs, which provides users with smart and healthy living products and services. According to the latest Sigmaintell report, in the first half of 2019, the Company ranked second in the global TV market in terms of its market share based on sales volume. TCL Electronics has been incorporated into the eligible stocks list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For more details, please visit the Company's website: http://electronics.tcl.com.

SOURCE TCL Electronics Holdings Limited