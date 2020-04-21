Log in
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited    1070

TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1070)
TCL Electronics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - EXPLANATION IN RELATION TO A REQUEST FOR SECTION 337 INVESTIGATION TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION AGAINST SEVERAL COMPANIES

04/21/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

TCL 電 子 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01070)

(the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

EXPLANATION IN RELATION TO A REQUEST FOR SECTION 337 INVESTIGATION TO BE CONDUCTED BY

THE UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION

AGAINST SEVERAL COMPANIES

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

On 16 April 2020 (United States local time), Universal Electronics Inc. requested The United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") to conduct an investigation under section 337 of the US Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, regarding certain electronic devices and named multiple companies, including but not limited to the Company and a few members within the Group, as the proposed respondents.

The investigation request mainly involves remote-control related technology of the Group's products. The Company is currently considering the case with its business partners and suppliers involved in the investigation request and coordinating the response. Based on the preliminary assessment by the Company, it is believed that the investigation request will have limited effect on the Group's operation. The Company is also well-prepared and would make adjustment to its supply chain if necessary. The Company will monitor the development of the matter closely, and ensure the relevant business of the Group can be carried out as planned.

On behalf of the Board

LI Dongsheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 April 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Dongsheng, Mr. WANG Cheng Kevin, Mr. YAN Xiaolin and Mr. HU Lihua as executive directors, Mr. Albert Thomas DA ROSA, Junior, Mr. SUN Li and Mr. LI Yuhao as non-executive directors and Mr. Robert Maarten WESTERHOF, Dr. TSENG Shieng-chang Carter, Professor WANG Yijiang and Mr. LAU Siu Ki as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 22:12:07 UTC
