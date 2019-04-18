Log in
Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of 1Q 2019 IFRS Results and Conference Call

04/18/2019 | 08:10am EDT

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of 1Q 2019 IFRS Results and Conference Call

18-Apr-2019 / 15:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction

 

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of 1Q 2019 IFRS Results and Conference Call

 

Conference ID corrected to 6062151

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 18 April 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, will announce its first quarter 2019 IFRS results for the period ended 31 March 2019 on Tuesday, 14 May 2019.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 12.00 UK time (14.00 Moscow time, 07.00 U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Tuesday, 14 May 2019.

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/investor-relations/results-and-reports/

To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details:

Conference ID

 

6062151

Russian Federation

+7 495 646 9190

 

 

United Kingdom

+44 (0)330 336 9411

 

United States of America

+1 646-828-8193

 

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at  https://webcasts.eqs.com/tcsgroup20190514

 

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru

 

Tinkoff Bank

Larisa Chernysheva

IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

 

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 11.8%. The 2018 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 27.1 bn (a record high year net income in the Group's history), ROE grew to 74.7%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

 

Forward-looking statements

 

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations.

 

 

 
