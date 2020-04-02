Log in
Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC announces results of the Executive Board meeting

04/02/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC announces results of the Executive Board meeting

02-Apr-2020 / 20:33 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Correction

 

TCS Group Holding PLC announces results of the Board of Directors meeting
 

  • The Executive Board is corrected to the Board of Directors
  • Tinkoff Bank Board of Directors is corrected to Tinkoff Bank Management Board

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 02 April 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, announces results of the Board of Directors meeting, which took place on April 2.

The Board of Directors approved the structure of Tinkoff Bank Management Board, including the following:

1. Oliver Hughes
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Board of Directors
2. Ilya Pisemsky
Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
3. Evgeny Ivashkevich
Risk Director, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
4. Anatoly Makeshin
Head of Payment Systems, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
5.Valeria Pavlyukova
Chief Legal Officer, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
6.Natalia Izyumova
Chief Accountant, Member of the Management Board

Stanislav Bliznyuk, Business Development Director, resigned from the Management Board due to his election as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tinkoff Bank.
Viacheslav Tsyganov, Chief Information Officer, will join the Management Board after approval of his candidacy by the Central Bank of Russia.

Oleg Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Group, stepped down as the Chairman of the Board of Directors on Tinkoff Bank to focus on his health.

 

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff

Artem Lebedev
PR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)

Alexandr Leonov

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)

pr@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff

Larisa Chernysheva
IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Neri Tollardo

+44 7741 078383

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem,which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 12M 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 36.1 bn. The ROE was 55.9%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

 

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 56382
EQS News ID: 1014547

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
