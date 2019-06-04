TCS : BankTinkoff Session at SPIEF'19 The retail investor as a driver of the st...Moscow, Russia — 4 June 2019. Oliver Hughes, Chairman of Tinkoff Bank's Management Bo... Read more04 Jun 2019

Log in
06/04/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Moscow, Russia - 4 June 2019. Oliver Hughes, Chairman of Tinkoff Bank's Management Board, will take part in The Retail Investor as a Driver of the Stock Market panel discussion to be held as part of the SPIEF'19 business programme.

Other participants are leading industry experts and heads of major Russian and international businesses. The discussion will centre around stock market trends and global changes on the back of a record inflow of retail investors seen by the exchange, and the role of high-tech, user-friendly brokerage services, including the Tinkoff Investments online platform, which in 2018 brought over 40% new retail customers to the Moscow Exchange.

Despite a record inflow of retail clients seen by Moscow Exchange last year, Russia still lags far behind developed and some emerging markets by its share of retail investors in the economically active population. Alibaba's money market fund, Yu'e Bao, is among the world's biggest. Robinhood, which provides retail investors with a clear and simple interface to the stock market, is one of the highest-value fintech start-ups in the world.

During the session, experts will look into global trends in this segment, discuss how its technological advancement is changing financial behaviour and hypothesize whether retail investors are likely to become a major driver for the Russian stock market.

  • How do emerging services alter the patters of financial behaviour?
  • Will retail investors become a catalyst for stock market development? Case study: Russia vs other countries.
  • The retail investment segment has grown strongly owing to a number of factors, including emergence of simple and easy-to-use services. How will this segment continue to grow?
  • How can we support qualitative growth of this segment and strike a balance between risk and profitability?

The panel discussion The Retail Investor as a Driver of the Stock Market will take place on 6 June 2019 in Pavilion F, Conference Hall F3 of the Forum.

Time: 11:00-12:15.

Moderator: Elliott Gotkine, formerly with Bloomberg TV

Panellists:

  • Oliver Hughes, Chairman of the Management Board, Tinkoff Bank
  • Andrey Shemetov, Vice President and Head of the Global Markets Department, Sberbank CIB
  • Yury Denisov, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, Moscow Exchange
  • Sergey Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Russia
  • Dror Efrat, Founder and CEO, Investing.com
  • Remy Briand, Head of ESG and Real Estate, MSCI

The session on the SPIEF website: https://www.forumspb.com/en/programme/68910/?ELEMENT_ID=68910

Watch live broadcast of the session on the SPIEF website on 6 June 2019 at 11:00.

Disclaimer

TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 10:04:06 UTC
